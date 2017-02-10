Live cricket score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI: South Africa look for a series whitewash against Sri Lanka

Live cricket score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka: South Africa have already registered one series whitewash this season and are looking for a second against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters file) Live cricket score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka: South Africa have already registered one series whitewash this season and are looking for a second against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters file)

It has been a terrible stint in South Africa for the visiting Sri Lanka. They lost the Test series 3-0 with massive margins, won the T20 series 2-1 but now are on the verge of finishing the tour with yet another hammering as they stare a whitewash. Things haven’t looked bright for Sri Lanka in the four ODIs so far – they haven’t batted out the 50 overs, bowling has looked meak while South Africa haven’t been overly great and yet lead 4-0. And at Centurion, they can make it 5-0.

Centurion has normally been a run-scoring haven and one could expect that trend to continue – in the first innings at least. However, one needs to be wary of the weather with possible thunderstorms. Catch live cricket score and updates from South Africa vs Sri Lanka in the 5th ODI.

