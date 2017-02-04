Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: South Africa strike with quick wickets to disrupt Sri Lanka’s good start

Menu
Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Stay tuned for live scores and updates from Johannesburg.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: February 4, 2017 6:09 pm
Sri Lanka have been shredded apart in the first two ODI matches at St. George’s Oval and Kingsmeade. They are yet to cross the 200-run-mark. South Africa have won the first and second matches by eight wickets and 121 runs respectively, which only emphasises their absolute domination over the visitors.

If Sri Lanka lose the third match to be played at Johannesburg, South Africa would have taken an unassailable lead in the five-match series. Once again, South African team colours will be all pink for breast cancer awareness and the Proteas have never lost when they’ve donned pink. Catch live scores and updates from South Africa vs Sri Lanka in the third ODI.

Tanuj Lakhina February 4, 20176:08 pm

Mendis c Amla b Phehlukwayo 4 (7)

Pitched outside off stump and Mendis has a go at it but only gets an outside which is held on to by Amla at first slip. Gets down low and uses both his hands for a comfortable take. Sri Lanka are 79/2 after 15 overs

Tanuj Lakhina February 4, 20175:56 pm

Tharanga c Pretorious b Rabada 31 (45)

It’s banged in at middle stump line by Rabada and Tharanga tries to play it but only ends up top edging it. The ball goes flying straight to Pretorius at fine leg. That’s the first for South Africa

Tanuj Lakhina February 4, 20175:43 pm

AB de Villiers doesn’t look overly comfortable at the moment. Was clutching his shoulder a few overs back as he threw at the striker’s end and now he’s feeling his wrist while diving from mid-on. Rather needless that dive though but doesn’t bode well for AB!

Tanuj Lakhina February 4, 20175:29 pm

DROPPED!(?) Would you call it a drop if it is a difficult chance, coming seriously fast at you and rising all the while? Because that just happened. Overpitched and outside off by Morris and Tharanga throws his bat at it. Goes high between Amla and Faf at slips and the latter gets his right hand to it but not enough to hold on

Tanuj Lakhina February 4, 20175:16 pm

Splendid start for the visitors in the first three overs. Tharanga dispatching Rabada for two boundaries in three balls to close the third over. They’re 22/0 after three overs

Tanuj Lakhina February 4, 20175:06 pm

Tharanga and Dickwella open for Sri Lanka. Rabada has the ball and he’s coming over the wicket for South Africa.

In milestones or random tidbits if you will: This is the 100th ODI for Faf du Plessis and today happens to be Sri Lanka’s Independence Day!

Tanuj Lakhina February 4, 20174:58 pm

TOSS: South Africa have won the toss and they’ve opted to field first at The Wanderers.

South Africa XI: H Amla, Q de Kock, F du Plessis, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, F Behardien, C Morris, D Pretorius, A Phehlukwayo, K Rabada, I Tahir

Sri Lanka XI: Dickwella, Tharanga, K Mendis, Chandimal, D de Silva, Gunaratne, L Madushanka, Pathirana, Lakmal, Sandakan, Kumara

Tanuj Lakhina February 4, 20174:54 pm

From the second ODI: Twin tons give South Africa 2-0 lead

Faf du Plessis and David Miller struck centuries as South Africa cruised to an emphatic 121-run victory over wilting Sri Lanka in the second one-day International in Durban on Wednesday.
Sent in to bat by the touring side, South Africa posted 307 for six in their 50 overs before restricting Sri Lanka to 186 all out from 37.5 overs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
It was an eighth ODI victory in a row for South Africa and an 11th win in succession at home as they showed form in the build-up to the Champions Trophy in England in June.
Their innings was built around tons for Du Plessis (105 from 120 balls) and the more explosive Miller (117 not out from 98 balls) as the pair put on 117 for the fifth wicket having come together with the home side teetering at 108 for four.
Miller struck six sixes and was particularly severe on the Sri Lankan seamers as he blasted a second unbeaten ODI century in three innings and a fourth ton of his career.
Sri Lanka made a spirited start to their chase, but when they lost openers Niroshan Dickwella (25) and Upul Tharanga (26) to brilliant catches by Du Plessis and AB de Villiers respectively, both off the bowling of left-arm seamer Wayne Parnell, it became a procession of wickets.
Du Plessis leapt at cover to grab the ball one-handed well above his head while De Villiers sprinted towards the boundary and dived to grab the ball out of the warm Durban sky as it threatened to fall to safety.
Leg-spinner Imran Tahir (2-26 in 8.5 overs) was again the pick of the home bowlers.
The third one-dayer will be played at The Wanderers in Johannesburg on Saturday.

