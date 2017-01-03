Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 2: South Africa look to build on against Sri Lanka

Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 2: South Africa look to build on. Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 2: South Africa look to build on.

South Africa will once again take field on second day of second Test against Sri Lanka at Newlands. The first day was a mixed bag for the hosts as they lost early wickets and were in a spot of bother before Dean Elgar scored a centruy and Quinton de Kock played a quick-fire innings of 68 to lift South Africa to 297 for six at stumps on the opening day. Elgar scored a career-high 129 and shared a 103-run partnership with De Kock to lift the home side into a handy position. The opener went past his previous top test score and his ton came up off 186 balls before he was caught by wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis off Suranga Lakmal half an hour before the close.

