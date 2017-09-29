Live Cricket Score South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2: South Africa go past 300-run mark against Bangladesh

Live Cricket Score South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2: South Africa resume at 298/1 against Bangladesh. Live Cricket Score South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2: South Africa resume at 298/1 against Bangladesh.

Live Cricket Score South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2: South Africa have already put themselves in a strong position in the first Test against Bangladesh. Dean Elgar and debutant Aiden Markram gave them a big opening stand which was only broken when the latter was run-out for 97. Hashim Amla joined Elgar and continued the good work. Elgar scored his century while Amla scored his half-century. South Africa will resume on 298 for one at Senwes Park. Elgar and Markram shared a 196-run opening stand for South Africa. Catch the Live Cricket Score South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 here.

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Imrul Kayes, Tamim Iqbal, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(c), Liton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Rubel Hossain

