South Africa vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 1: South Africa begin first innings against Bangladesh

Live Cricket Score South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1: South Africa are 3/0 against Bangladesh. Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first against South Africa

South Africa and Bangladesh begin a two-match Test series on Thursday. South Africa will play their first game of long home season and will like to start on a positive note. Bangladesh have done well in recent past in all forms of the game and will like to continue their good run. After Test wins at home over Australia and England, Bangladesh will look to upset the Proteas in South Africa. But, it won’t be easy. South Africa have a strong batting line-up and more importantly a lethal pace attack which will be led by Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada. Bangladesh will have a play out of their skins to get their first win in South Africa. Catch the Live Cricket Score of South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 here.

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Imrul Kayes, Tamim Iqbal, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(c), Liton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Rubel Hossain

