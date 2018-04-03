Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 Live Streaming: Vernon Philander has Australia on cusp of defeat

The final day of the fourth Test between South Africa and Australia belonged to one man- Vernon Philander. Australia, who were at 88/3, in a matter of a few overs were down to 101/9 with the right-armer taking 6 wickets. He started his haul with two wickets in the first over of the day, dismissing the brother duo of Shaun Marsh and Mitchell Marsh in the same over. Skipper Tim Paine and Pat Cummins, who led the resistance in the first innings, adding 99 runs together, too failed to impress on Tuesday and were dismissed cheaply by Philander. While Paine added 7, Cummins only made 1 run. Chadd Sayers was dismissed on the first ball itself as Australia were left with the impossible task of playing out the rest of the day with just one wicket left to save the match.
VERNON PHILANDER HAS SIX WICKETS! He is on a hat-trick. Chadd Sayers is gone on first ball for a duck. Edged one to Dean Elgar at slips. This is massive collapse. South Africa need one more wicket to win. Australia 100/9
PHILANDER HAS FIVE! BOWLED 'EM! Pat Cummins departs this time. Australia are falling thick and fast. Superb bowling from Philander too.
Vernon Philander it is once again! Fourth wicket of the morning for him and Tim Paine walks back for 7. Australia go seven down. Stayed on the attack on the outside off region and is rewarded finally. Paine has a poke at it and gets the outside edge which is comfortable for De Kock.
Peter Handscomb departs in identical fashion to the way he fell in the first innings. Pitched outside off and little on it to bother the batsman. Tried to let the ball go but late to get the bat out of the way and gets the inside edge to rattle the stumps. Hangs head immediately as he looks back. Australia are 96/5
Australia's troubles double. Fourth ball of the day and Philander strikes once again. Mitchell Marsh walks this time for a duck. Pitched outside off and moved away late to get the edge. Falls kindly for Quinton de Kock. That is Vernon Philander's 200th Test wicket!
Shaun Marsh departs on the first ball of the day. What a miserable start for Australia. Philander with a beautiful delivery - perfect length, moves in a touch and gets a thick edge on to the pad. Lobs to Bavuma at gully. Simple catch. Australia are 88/4
Hello and Good Afternoon! We're set for the last day of the Test and of what has been an incredibly turbulent series. There has been plenty of fantastic cricket but on the whole, off-field incidents have marred this series. This Test, thankfully, has been incident free. As the series draws to a close, it will be the final day for Morne Morkel and Darren Lehmann. Guard of honour for Morkel before play resumes...