Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 Live Streaming: Vernon Philander has Australia on cusp of defeat

Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Australia 4th Test Day 5: Vernon Philander took 6 wickets in the first session.

The final day of the fourth Test between South Africa and Australia belonged to one man- Vernon Philander. Australia, who were at 88/3, in a matter of a few overs were down to 101/9 with the right-armer taking 6 wickets. He started his haul with two wickets in the first over of the day, dismissing the brother duo of Shaun Marsh and Mitchell Marsh in the same over. Skipper Tim Paine and Pat Cummins, who led the resistance in the first innings, adding 99 runs together, too failed to impress on Tuesday and were dismissed cheaply by Philander. While Paine added 7, Cummins only made 1 run. Chadd Sayers was dismissed on the first ball itself as Australia were left with the impossible task of playing out the rest of the day with just one wicket left to save the match.

South Africa vs Australia Live Cricket Streaming: First ball from Johannesburg will be available on Sony Six and Sony Six HD at 1.30 PM IST. It will also be available online on Sony Liv app.

South Africa vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates:

