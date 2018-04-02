Live Cricket Score South Africa vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 Live Streaming: Play resumes after rain in Johannesburg

South Africa lead by more than 400 runs in the second innings which means that Australia have big task at hand — of saving the fourth Test match at Wanderers. South Africa are 134 for the loss of three wickets and lead by 401 runs and are in comfortable situation in the match. Their bid for a win can be spoiled by weather in Johannesburg. The start of play on day four has been delayed by wet outfield. The close of play on day three was early because of bad light. But South Africa still have a lot of time in hand to win this Test. Catch Live Cricket Score South Africa vs Australia 4th Test Day 4
Live Cricket Score South Africa vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 Live Streaming: South Africa vs Australia 4th Test enters its fourth day with South Africa in full control. The match will be live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. The Live stream of the match can be found on SonyLIV.
Loud appeal for a caught behind on Faf du Plessis. Tim Paine looks convinced and goes for the review. Fair delivery from Pat Cummins. There's a slight deviation in the ball's path and but it looks like it has gone off the helmet. Is there an edge before it? UltraEdge confirms there isn't. Faf stays in the middle.
Faf du Plessis once again hit on the finger from a rising delivery from Cummins. Immediately throws his bat away and looks to be in serious pain. His index finger is bleeding. Had received a blow to the same finger yesterday. The physio is out to tend to him. Will he retire hurt?
After a short break, play has resumed once again in Johannesburg. The drizzle has subsided and the light has improved. But it does look like a bleak day.
Only 4.5 overs bowled by Australia and the two umpires have decided that no further play will be possible for now. There is rain in Johannesburg and a light drizzle. Players are going off the field.
Four overs bowled in play today! South Africa have scored eight runs in those overs. Dean Elgar and Faf du Plessis have looked solid so far. But the pitch is not the best to bat on. Overcast in Johannesburg
Delayed start but the play has begun in Johannesburg. The umpires have deemed the conditions fit to play. Dean Elgar and Faf du Plessis are making their way out to the middle. South Africa lead by 401 runs against Australia
South Africa lead by 401 runs and are in the driver's seat in the fourth Test against Australia but bad light has delayed the start of play on day four of the match in Johannesburg. South Africa will resume at 134 for 3 with Faf du Pless and Dean Elgar at the crease
