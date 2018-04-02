Live Cricket Score South Africa vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 Live Streaming: Play resumes after rain in Johannesburg

Live Cricket Score South Africa vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 Live Streaming: Wet Outfield. (Reuters Photo) Live Cricket Score South Africa vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 Live Streaming: Wet Outfield. (Reuters Photo)

South Africa lead by more than 400 runs in the second innings which means that Australia have big task at hand — of saving the fourth Test match at Wanderers. South Africa are 134 for the loss of three wickets and lead by 401 runs and are in comfortable situation in the match. Their bid for a win can be spoiled by weather in Johannesburg. The start of play on day four has been delayed by wet outfield. The close of play on day three was early because of bad light. But South Africa still have a lot of time in hand to win this Test. Catch Live Cricket Score South Africa vs Australia 4th Test Day 4

Live Cricket Score South Africa vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 Live Streaming: South Africa vs Australia 4th Test enters its fourth day with South Africa in full control. The match will be live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. The Live stream of the match can be found on SonyLIV.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd