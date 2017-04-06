Live Cricket Score, IPL 2017, RPS vs MI: Pune elect to bowl against Mumbai

Latest News
By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 6, 2017 7:31 pm
Live Cricket Score, IPL 2017, RPS vs MI: Rising Pune Supergiant-Mumbai Indians all set for first Maharashtra Derby.

Rising Pune Supergiant, Mumbai Indians clash in the first Maharashtra Derby of the season in Pune on Thursday. With a change in captaincy, Pune will hope for a change in fortunes. Mumbai Indians wear a formidable look and will hope that their youth and experience comes together to help them win their third Indian Premier League. Stay tuned as we bring live cricket scores, updates, real time data, commentary and much more from the IPL 2017 contest between Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians. Catch it LIVE!

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

2nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 6, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Mumbai Indians

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

3rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 7, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

4th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

5th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

6th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 9, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad