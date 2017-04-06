Live Cricket Score, IPL 2017, RPS vs MI: Pune elect to bowl against Mumbai

Live Cricket Score, IPL 2017, RPS vs MI: Rising Pune Supergiant-Mumbai Indians all set for first Maharashtra Derby. Live Cricket Score, IPL 2017, RPS vs MI: Rising Pune Supergiant-Mumbai Indians all set for first Maharashtra Derby.

Rising Pune Supergiant, Mumbai Indians clash in the first Maharashtra Derby of the season in Pune on Thursday. With a change in captaincy, Pune will hope for a change in fortunes. Mumbai Indians wear a formidable look and will hope that their youth and experience comes together to help them win their third Indian Premier League. Stay tuned as we bring live cricket scores, updates, real time data, commentary and much more from the IPL 2017 contest between Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians. Catch it LIVE!

