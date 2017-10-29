Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live cricket score of 3rd T20I in Lahore: Pakistan lose toss, asked to bat by Sri Lanka

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, live cricket score 3rd T20I: Gaddafi stadium set to host historic T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters) Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, live cricket score 3rd T20I: Gaddafi stadium set to host historic T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score 3rd T20I in Lahore: Pakistan 0/0 after 0 overs. The coin toss didn’t go in Pakistan’s favour and the hosts have been asked to bat by Sri Lanka. Lahore’s Gaddafi stadium is all set to host the third and final T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The clash between the two sides is an iconic one as Pakistan were barred from hosting international matches after an attack on Sri Lankan team by gunmen in 2009. They hosted Zimbabwe for a bilateral series in 2015 and then a World XI side toured Pakistan for three T20Is earlier this year. Pakistan have already sealed the series after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in Abu Dhabi on Friday and the Sarfraz Ahmed-led side would now seek to complete a clean sweep win in front of home crowd. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the match here. (CLICK HERE for Live Scorecard)

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dilshan Munaweera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Mahela Udawatte, Chaturanga de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera(c), Sachith Pathirana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Isuru Udana, Vikum Sanjaya

Pakistan (Playing XI): Umar Amin, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Fahim Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir

