Live Cricket Score Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Pakistan win toss, elect to field against Sri Lanka

Live Cricket Score Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Catch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score T20I from Abu Dhabi.

By: Express Web Desk | Abu Dhabi | Updated: October 27, 2017 9:05 pm
pakistan vs sri lanka live score, pak vs sl live score, live cricket score Live Cricket Score Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Pakistan eye series win against Sri Lanka. (AP Photo)

Pakistan took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against Sri Lanka after winning the first game by seven wickets. The two teams meet again in the second T20I at the same venue. Sri Lanka will like to level the series before the two teams head to Lahore for the final T20I. Pakistan chased down the target of 103 as Shoaib Malik provided them with resistance. The bowlers were all over the Sri Lanka batting line-up. Pakistan will once again look to repeat their performance and win the series. Catch the Live Cricket Score Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I.

Sri Lanka XI: Dilshan Munaweera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Ashan Priyanjan, Mahela Udawatte, Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Dasun Shanaka, Sachith Pathirana, Thisara Perera(c), Seekkuge Prasanna, Isuru Udana, Vikum Sanjaya

Pakistan XI: Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Fahim Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan

