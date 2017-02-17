Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs South Africa T20I: New Zealand win toss, elect to bowl against South Africa

Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs South Africa T20I: New Zealand face South Africa in only T20I. (Source: Twitter) Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs South Africa T20I: New Zealand face South Africa in only T20I. (Source: Twitter)

South Africa begin their tour to New Zealand with a one-off T20 international. New Zealand have been in great form at home this season. They have wins against Pakistan, Bangladesh and Australia. But this will be the real test for them. South Africa pose the big threat. The T20I game may the start of a stunning tour with equal competition. South Africa may have lost the T20 series against Sri Lanka but each match went close. It was Sri Lanka who prevailed in the end. Catch the live cricket score of New Zealand vs South Africa T20I here

Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs South Africa, T20I

1125 hrs IST: Time for the national anthems in Auckland. Both teams are out on the pitch. New Zealand are bowling first in Auckland. The clouds are still dark

1111 hrs IST: Playing XI for South Africa

Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, JP Duminy, Farhan Behardien, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, A Phehlukwayo, Imran Tahir, D Paterson

1110 hrs IST: Playing XI for New Zealand

Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Colin Munro, Corey Anderson, T Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, B Wheeler, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

1101 hrs IST: New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bowl in the only T20I against South Africa in Auckland

1055 hrs IST: Some dark clouds still over Auckland. This could be the rain that is looming over the city. It has gone away for sometime now but there are still chances of rain

1050 hrs IST: New Zealand will be opening with Phillips who has been hailed as the next McCullum for them. There is Kane Williamson as captain and the rest is more or less the same team. For South Africa, it will be a question of where to send Quinton de Kock in

Players out on ground – 15 minutes till the toss. Fingers crossed the rain stays away! #NZvSA ^WN pic.twitter.com/GvDtQMO5u3 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) 17 February 2017

1040 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the only T20 international between New Zealand and South Africa from the Eden Park in Auckland. Big match for New Zealand as this will be the first match of the long tour by South Africa. The hosts have been in terrific form but so have been the visitors.

