Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs South Africa, 5th ODI: New Zealand lose Martin Guptill earlier against South Africa

Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs South Africa, 5th ODI: New Zealand, South Africa eye series win. (Source: AP) Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs South Africa, 5th ODI: New Zealand, South Africa eye series win. (Source: AP)

With the series locked at 2-2, the winner will be decided at Eden Park.

New Zealand vs South Africa 5th ODI live score and updates:

1857 hrs IST: After six overs, New Zealand are 24/1. New man in is Kane Williamson

1848 hrs IST: GONE! After heroics of 180 not out the other day, Guptill is gone for four in the fifth and final ODI. He’s bowled by Kagiso Rabada and South Africa have a big, big wicket. Guptill shifts towards the leg side thus exposing all stumps, and yorks himself. He went to play it inside the line and this time lady luck doesn’t shine on him. Early exit for him

1840 hrs IST: Martin Guptill and Dean Brownlie come out to open for New Zealand. Chris Morris and Kagiso Rabada have the ball

TEAMS:

New Zealand: Guptill, Brownlie, Williamson(c), Taylor, Ronchi (wk), Neesham, de Grandhomme, Santner, Southee, Patel, Boult

South Africa: Amla, Q de Kock (wk), du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), Duminy, Miller, Pretorius, Morris, Phehlukwayo, Rabada, Imran Tahir

TOSS: South Africa have won the toss and they’ve opted to bowl first in this crucial fifth ODI.

It’s come down the fifth and final one-day international between New Zealand and South Africa to decide the series. South Africa won the first and third ODIs but New Zealand bounced back each time to equalise both time. Martin Guptill smashed 180* to help New Zealand chase down South Africa’s 280-run target in the fourth ODI. New Zealand will hope something similar from him as they look to maintain their unbeaten record at home in ODI series. If South Africa lose this series, they will no longer remain the top ranked side in ODIs, a status they had carried when they arrived in New Zealand.

Last time the two teams met at Eden Park, that was a cracker of a game. Grant Elloit must remember. Catch the live cricket score and live cricket updates of the New Zealand vs South Africa 5th ODI here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd