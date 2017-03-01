Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs South Africa 4th ODI: South Africa lose Quinton de Kock early against New Zealand

Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs South Africa 4th ODI: South Africa look to seal series. (Source: AP) Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs South Africa 4th ODI: South Africa look to seal series. (Source: AP)

New Zealand and South Africa clash for another important One-Day international in the five match series and it will be crucial for New Zealand to come up with an inspiring performance. With the series 2-1 in favour of South Africa, New Zealand are in danger of losing their own series winning streak at home. They have been not lost last eight series at home but a loss on Wednesday could well end this streak. South Africa have been comendable in all three departments of the game and look good for another ODI. Catch the live cricket score and live cricket updates of the New Zealand vs South Africa 4th ODI here.

0645 hrs IST: Three overs bowled and South Africa are 13 for the loss of one wicket. Trent Boult into the attack as he replaces Mitchell Santner

0632 hrs IST: WICKET! Quinton de Kock knicks one behind the wickets. Golden duck for him. No fifty this time and New Zealand have a wicket in first over.

0630 hrs IST: South Africa openers Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla walking out to the middle and it will be Amla on strike. Jeetan Patel will open the bowling for New Zealand

0625 hrs IST: Playing XI for South Africa

Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, D Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir

0620 hrs IST: Playing XI for New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Brownlie, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Jimmy Neesham, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Jeetan Patel, Trent Boult

0615 hrs IST: South Africa have won the toss and they have decided to bat first in the fourth ODI against New Zealand. One change for South Africa and three for New Zealand.

