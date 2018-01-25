Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20: Pak opener give impressive start against NZ

Pakistan struggled for opening stands throughout this out but opener Ahmed Shehzad and Fakhar Zaman gave their team a perfect opening in the second T20I against New Zealand at the Eden Park. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat and Shehzad took the attack to the bowler from the second over itself. Pakistan trail 1-0 in the series after losing the first T20I and will look to bounce back in this match. Pakistan will also look to end a horrid run of losses against New Zealand. On this tour, they are yet to win a single international game. Ahmed Shehzad has returned to the playing XI for Pakistan. New Zealand will be captained by Kane Williamson who was rested for the first game. If New Zealand win today, they will capture the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.
Pakistan will once again be hoping for their batsmen to come good against the sharp New Zealand bowling. Mohammed Hafeez did not get a chance in the first game and Pakistan have opted to rest him again. New Zealand too have a destructive top order with an in-form Martin Guptill, Colin Munro and Kane Williamson. Trent Boult will be leading the bowling attack for them with newcomer Ben Wheeler who have swing the long handle as well.
Ish Sodhi applies some brakes on Pakistan's scoring rate. That one over from Santner was crazy. Only three runs from the Sodhi over. Fakhar has to wait for his half century here. Seth Rance has come on to bowl the ninth over for New Zealand. Ahmed Shehzad on strike for Pakistan
FAKHAR ZAMAN IN MURDEROUS FORM! He has taken Santner to all sides of the park in the first over itself. Three sixes in that over. 22 runs in total and Santner is searching for a line to bowl here. Fakhar has raced to 49* off just 23 balls. Pakistan batsmen showing great intent and not playing according to the bowling. Stunning stuff
Two overs and Pakistan moved fast! 14 runs from the fifth over and 13 from teh sixth. Brilliant batting from Fakhar Zaman and Ahmed Shehzad. Both Rance and Wheeler punished. End of the powerplay and Pakistan will be very happy to have a score of 57 and not lost a wicket. Ish Sodhi the legs-spinner wil bowl for New Zealand now
Change in bowling! Ben Wheeler is into the attack after only one over to Rance. Wheeler has been impressive in his short international career so far. And he begins well again. Only five runs of his first over. That over had some pace in it with Wheeler hitting the 140 mark constantly. Brilliant start.
Boult is keeping it tight at the other end. Fakhar Zaman did try to open his arms in the third over but Boult's line and length has been superb. Decent start from Pakistan with 25 runs from the first three overs. More importantly they have not lost any wickets here. This 25-run stand is the highest opening partnership for Pakistan on this tour! Let that sink in
A bit expensive over from Seth Rance. Two fours in that over and both from Ahmed Shehzad. He also ran a three in that over. Nice start from Pakistan and they need to build on this. Pakistan 18/0 after 2 overs
Trent Boult gives only six runs in the first over. Fakhar Zaman with a four in that over. Most delivery were on the good length. Seth Rance to bowl the second over for New Zealand.
Trent Boult has the new ball and he will bowl to Ahmed Shehzad and Fakhar Zaman. Pakistan are trailing 1-0 in the series and this match is a must-win for them. Boult to Fakhar now!
Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Umar Amin, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Rumman RaeesNew Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Bruce, Glenn Phillips, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ben Wheeler, Ish Sodhi, Seth Rance, Trent Boult