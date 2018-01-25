Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20: Pak opener give impressive start against NZ

Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Pakistan win toss. Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Pakistan win toss.

Pakistan struggled for opening stands throughout this out but opener Ahmed Shehzad and Fakhar Zaman gave their team a perfect opening in the second T20I against New Zealand at the Eden Park. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat and Shehzad took the attack to the bowler from the second over itself. Pakistan trail 1-0 in the series after losing the first T20I and will look to bounce back in this match. Pakistan will also look to end a horrid run of losses against New Zealand. On this tour, they are yet to win a single international game. Ahmed Shehzad has returned to the playing XI for Pakistan. New Zealand will be captained by Kane Williamson who was rested for the first game. If New Zealand win today, they will capture the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Pakistan will once again be hoping for their batsmen to come good against the sharp New Zealand bowling. Mohammed Hafeez did not get a chance in the first game and Pakistan have opted to rest him again. New Zealand too have a destructive top order with an in-form Martin Guptill, Colin Munro and Kane Williamson. Trent Boult will be leading the bowling attack for them with newcomer Ben Wheeler who have swing the long handle as well.

Catch New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score at Eden Park, Auckland

