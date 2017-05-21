New Zealand vs Ireland, live cricket score, ODI Tri-series match 5: New Zealand look to seal series win

Live Ireland vs New Zealand score: New Zealand have won two matches already and a win here would seal the series for them. (Source: ICC) Live Ireland vs New Zealand score: New Zealand have won two matches already and a win here would seal the series for them. (Source: ICC)

Ireland take on New Zealand in Dublin in the fifth of the six-ODI Tri-nation series between the two countries and Bangladesh. New Zealand have won two matches already and a win here would seal the series for them. Bangladesh have won only one and it would be impossible for them to equal or overtake the Kiwis if the latter beat Ireland, who are yet to win a single match in the tournament. New Zealand will be banking on the win here to build momentum for the Champions Trophy. Catch live scores and updates of the Ireland vs New Zealand here.

New Zealand vs Ireland, ODI Tri Series Match 5, live scores and updates:

