Latest News
  • New Zealand vs Ireland, live cricket score, ODI Tri-series match 5: New Zealand look to seal series win

New Zealand vs Ireland, live cricket score, ODI Tri-series match 5: New Zealand look to seal series win

New Zealand vs Ireland Live score: Catch live scores and updates of the ODI match between New Zealand and Ireland here.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 21, 2017 1:41 pm
new zealand vs ireland, live nz vs live ire vs nz, nz vs ire live score, nz vs ireland live score, new zealand vs ireland live score, new zealand vs ireland highlights, nz vs ire highlights, ire vs nz highlights , ire vs new zealand live score, live cricket score, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express Live Ireland vs New Zealand score: New Zealand have won two matches already and a win here would seal the series for them. (Source: ICC)

Ireland take on New Zealand in Dublin in the fifth of the six-ODI Tri-nation series between the two countries and Bangladesh. New Zealand have won two matches already and a win here would seal the series for them. Bangladesh have won only one and it would be impossible for them to equal or overtake the Kiwis if the latter beat Ireland, who are yet to win a single match in the tournament. New Zealand will be banking on the win here to build momentum for the Champions Trophy. Catch live scores and updates of the Ireland vs New Zealand here.

New Zealand vs Ireland, ODI Tri Series Match 5, live scores and updates: 

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

India made a smart decision in picking MS Dhoni for Champions Trophy 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 21, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad