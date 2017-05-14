Latest News
  • New Zealand vs Ireland, Live Cricket Score, Tri-series: Ireland win toss, elect to bowl against New Zealand

New Zealand vs Ireland, Live Cricket Score, Tri-series: Ireland win toss, elect to bowl against New Zealand

Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs Ireland: Catch live score and updates of match between New Zealand and Ireland here.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 14, 2017 2:54 pm
Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs Ireland, Tri-series: New Zealand look get as much practice as possible ahead of Champions Trophy.

Ireland host New Zealand in the second match of the tri-series in Dublin. After the first match between Ireland and Bangladesh was washed out due to rain. New Zealand is playing their first match of the tri-series and would be looking to begin on a positive note. With Champions Trophy scheduled in June, both, Bangladesh and New Zealand will look get as much practice as possible. So far, both Bangladesh and Ireland have 2 points under their belt. Stay tuned for live score and live updates of the cricket match between New Zealand and Ireland here.

Ireland vs New Zealand Live score and updates:

TOSS: Ireland win toss, elect to bowl against New Zealand

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It is completely unfair to judge MS Dhoni over his recent scores 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

55th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 14, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kings XI Punjab

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
TODAY

56th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 14, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

ier 1th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 16, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

atorth T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 17, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

ier 2th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 19, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru