New Zealand vs Ireland, Live Cricket Score, Tri-series: Ireland win toss, elect to bowl against New Zealand

Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs Ireland, Tri-series: New Zealand look get as much practice as possible ahead of Champions Trophy. Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs Ireland, Tri-series: New Zealand look get as much practice as possible ahead of Champions Trophy.

Ireland host New Zealand in the second match of the tri-series in Dublin. After the first match between Ireland and Bangladesh was washed out due to rain. New Zealand is playing their first match of the tri-series and would be looking to begin on a positive note. With Champions Trophy scheduled in June, both, Bangladesh and New Zealand will look get as much practice as possible. So far, both Bangladesh and Ireland have 2 points under their belt. Stay tuned for live score and live updates of the cricket match between New Zealand and Ireland here.

Ireland vs New Zealand Live score and updates:

TOSS: Ireland win toss, elect to bowl against New Zealand

