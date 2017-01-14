Live Ranji Trophy final Day 5, Mumbai vs Gujarat: Gujarat face uphill struggle chasing Mumbai’s lead

Live Mumbai vs Gujarat: Mumbai will be looking to take all 10 wickets and stop Gujarat from completing a historic run chase. (Source: Express Photo) Live Mumbai vs Gujarat: Mumbai will be looking to take all 10 wickets and stop Gujarat from completing a historic run chase. (Source: Express Photo)

Gujarat have 10 wickets in hand and an entire day to bat but even then, it will be an uphill struggle for them. They need ti chase Mumbai’s lead of 312, which, if they do, will be the highest ever fourth innings run chase in the Ranji Trophy.

Mumbai’s lead was built largely due to a brilliant 91 from Abhishek Nayar. Gujarat now have the task of keeping their wickets intact while trying to get as close as possible to Mumbai’s lead. If they do chase it down, it will be a fitting end to their extraordinary season.

