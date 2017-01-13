Live cricket score, Gujarat vs Mumbai, Ranji Trophy Final Day 4: Gujarat face uphill challenge after Mumbai fight back

This match has changed hands from Day 2 to Day 3. On Day 2, it looked like Gujarat were in command and headed towards building a difficult proposition for Mumbai. It all changed on Day 3, on Thursday, when Mumbai bowled out the Gujarat lower half in a flurry and then played out the remainder of the day with much ease. There was the whirlwind approach of Prithvi Shaw followed by the patient process by Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav.
At stumps, Mumbai led by 108 runs and with ample time to play, it would be unlikely to have an out and out result in this one. Suryakumar and Aditya Tare stay unbeaten for Mumbai and will get things underway on Day 4. Catch live scores and updates from Gujarat vs Mumbai in Ranji Trophy Final here.
Day 4 in Indore underway. Suryakumar Yadav is joined by Aditya Tare in the middle with an eye to extend this 108-run lead. The game plan on Day 3 was to stay patient and go for the boundaries when bad balls presented themselves. Will that change today? Will Mumbai go for bigger hits after a 150-200+ lead? We will find out!
Prithvi Shaw provides a peek into future
Prodigies can often leave you with polemically extreme feelings. Like Mumbai’s latest teenage sensation, Prithvi Shaw left one with. For exactly 34 balls and 68 minutes, he thrilled you with the sheer daring and audacity of his stokeplay. But in a blurry second, off the 35th ball he faced and the 69th minute he was at the crease, he left you with an unfulfilled gasp, like a meteor leaving its luminous trail.
First the Prithvi that scintillated you. The third ball he faced, he lofted Rush Kalaria over cover for a brace. A stroke that blared his intentions, and a blatant flouting of textbook conventions. The next ball, he jumps out of the crease and defends Kalaria.
The latter, himself only 23, throws a wicked growl. Prithvi doesn’t care. The next ball, he crunches past the bowler to pick his first boundary. A red-faced Kalaria pings in the effort ball. Prithvi slashes wildly, to use a Shastri-ism, “slashes and slashes hard.” He is beaten, though. Kalaria throws in another wild growl, like the shadow punches of professional boxers before they unleash the full-blooded, nose-shattering punch.
Shaw’s repartees were anything but violent. He just guides a wide ball past deep-point for a boundary. Such was the timing that the boundary fielder remained static at his post. Ruffled, Kalaria, hurtled the ball with all his pace, like a boxer shaken by his punches swishing the thin air. It was the fastest he had bowled in the entire match, but Prithvi just leaned into the shot, coaxing the ball through cover. Kalaria stood blank, his mind perhaps pinning from inside.
While in the maidans and school cricket, Shaw’s blitz must not have sent seismic waves of shock — after all it took him only 330 balls to peel off 546 runs in a school game — reproducing a similar intent in first-class cricket is an altogether different aspect. The setting is different, the situation is different, the stakes are different. Enough for most 17-year-olds to flinch. Here he was playing only his second first-class fixture, in the final of Ranji Trophy, with his side trailing by 100 runs.
Even if you weave in the bowler’s mettle— Kalaria is not the quickest or the craftiest new-ball predator around — or weigh in the benevolence of the wicket, to come out and unfurl such strokes is not routine, but a reflection of his incredible potential and supreme self-assurance.
It wasn’t a team strategy either, persuading him to make a few quick runs, because there was ample time left in the match for Mumbai to wipe off the arrears and build on the lead. Even if they dallied with such methods, they wouldn’t have thrusted it on someone as callow as Shaw. There was Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav or Siddhesh Lad, if they had chosen thus.
Meanwhile, Shaw didn’t stop with taking Kalaria out of the attack. RP Singh was nonchalantly flicked through midwicket. The ball was tailing in, but was pitched a few yards outside the off-stump. But Shaw just covered the line and wristed it.
It was Chintan Gaja’s turn to be slaughtered next. He was welcomed with a couple of boundaries at the diagonal ends of the ground. First was a flick that fleeced through to the mid-wicket fence, then a deft brush-stroke past third-man. And he just twinkled down the ground and simply twitched a delivery through mid-wicket. He steamed along to 44 off 33 deliveries.
Then, with a poignant reminder of youthful insouciance, he departed. Perhaps, the tempo he had kicked up was too delirious to be modulated. Perhaps he was just overawed. Perhaps, he was just smug. An attempted drive through covers—his hands hard and front foot frozen — off Gaja took his edge to the keeper. Prithvi walked back, shaking his head. A few more overs, and lunch was called.
Maybe, he could have been a touch more defensive towards the end. So felt Shreyas Iyer. But he gives Shaw the allowance of youth. “The shot he played wasn’t that good, but you can forgive him. He’s that kind of a player.”
Then he put his younger peer’s performance in perspective: “It’s really nice for the team, suddenly we get a good start, which we were not getting in the previous matches. Then this boy coming in, young and fearless – it was amazing to watch.”
From the context of the match, his whirlwind knock struck out 44 runs from the deficit in no time, derailed Gujarat’s plans prompting their bowlers to alter their lines. More significantly, it gripped them with a fear of failure, inflicting the same sense of trauma as several of Virender Sehwag’s cameos. And leaving the spectators with the same gasp of disappointment, and a hunch that here was something special unfolding.
RECAP OF DAY 3: Fire & Ice Shreyas Iyer leads Mumbai fightback
You can’t escape the legends of Indian cricket at the spacious Holkar Stadium. The stands of the northern enclosure are named after the indispensables of modern and bygone eras, from Vijay Hazare to Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev to Anil Kumble, their names instilled on blue plates with white ink nailed onto the rectangular pillars. And of course, Sachin Tendulkar, who enjoys the best vantage point from his lofty perch, just besides the scoreboard and above long-on. The pavilions are named after two of the finest products of Indore, Colonel CK Nayudu and Captain Mushtaq Ali. The dressing rooms imposingly bear the names of two of India’s best captains—MAK Pataudi and Rahul Dravid, both of whom were born here.
Shreyas Iyer chose the Sachin Tendulkar stands for his twinkling feet and fluid bat-swing to smear the ball for only the second six (overall) of the match. It crashed onto the roof, the hefty collision nearly shaking the very rudiments of it. It was the only stroke of the second session that didn’t define the mood of the session. Like an odd crack of thunder on a starlit sky. An aberration.
It came not from the desperation to unshackle, but from the sheer monotony of having to embrace caution, an unfitting cloak of caution fashioned by circumstance. In question was their stickability and not their sparkling repertoire of strokes. Prithvi Shaw had rendered them a frenetic start. The lead had almost been effaced. Now was the time to build the lead, incrementally and not furiously. Now was the time to right the wrongs of the first innings, where incredulous shot-selection had undid Iyer.
“I was very disappointed with that shot, and so this time I wanted to play according to the conditions and the context of the match,” he said. It’s applicable to his partner Suryakumar Yadav too.
Together, they resisted their natural urges in their contrasting methods. Iyer desisted the fatal swipes outside the off-stump. The trap was all too obvious. Seven of Parthiv Patel’s men formed an umbrella of catching men on the off-side. Iyer had earlier played and missed a few deliveries outside the off-stump and is prone to defending uppishly. The Gujarat skipper’s trusted accomplices of the day, RP Singh and Chintan Gaja peppered the off-side with fuller balls. Gaja would make it seam away; Singh from round the stumps would shape into him. But Iyer efficiently smothered the ploy. He curbed his extravagant drives, unless the delivery was that full to drive or rarely when his muscle memory prevailed over the practised restraint.
In the entire session, he scored only 37 runs, off 72 balls, brisk by general standards, and brisker by Yadav’s tempo in the second session. The Mumbai No 4 crawled to 14 from 85 balls, almost entirely cutting out the off-side canvas. Overall, they scored only 54 runs in 25 overs. With Prithvi in charge, they had stormed away to 66 in 13 overs.
The difference in run rate was almost 2.5, and this was even more striking because on the first two days, the ground was at its kindest to batsmen in this session. Gujarat scored nearly 130 runs at a neat clip.
But it was a desperate measure sought by desperate circumstances. It wasn’t the deficit of 100 runs that put them on the defensive, but the defensive lines the Gujarat bowlers sought. What, though, began as a defensive ploy morphed into negative tactics. There is a thin line that demarcates the negative from the defensive. The latter is when you choke the runs to bargain a wicket; the former is when your sole intention is to not let your rival batsman score runs, even if that nullifies the threat. “I was seriously bored,and at times frustrated because I like playing shots through the off-side. I don’t know whether I have left so many deliveries in a innings,” Iyer said.
The introduction of left-arm spinner Hardik Patel from over the wicket was another testimony to Gujarat’s mindset. They were like a mid-table side trying to guard a 1-0 lead against a bunch of galacticos. Park the bus, to borrow from the football lexicon.
An inferior version of his namesake Axar, Patel would mostly bowl on leg-stump or outside it with a well-spread out field. Apart from the short-leg and a really fine short fine-leg, they were no catchers in the ring. In the end, it only handed Mumbai, especially Iyer, the liberty of lofted strokes.
Iyer struck him for a six over mid-wicket, and hit three more boundaries in the same arc, between mid-wicket and long-on. And Patel returned with figures of 14-0-66-0, fully exposing the hollowness of Gujarat’s bottlenecking tactics. Later in the evening, which ended with him ruminating another ordinary shot that messed up an hundred-scoring opportunity, Iyer admitted that Patel’s entry gave him the licence to break free.
Maybe, if Iyer hadn’t floundered on 82, after a 147-run partnership from 46.1 overs with Yadav, Mumbai would have pushed their lead to a more significant number that the 108-margin they ended up with.