Live Cricket Score Irani Cup 2018 Rest of India vs Vidarbha: Wasim Jaffer looks to score triple ton on Day 3

Wasim Jaffer remained unbeaten at 285 on day 2. (Source: PTI) Wasim Jaffer remained unbeaten at 285 on day 2. (Source: PTI)

The Irani Cup match between Vidarbha and Rest of India has totally become one man’s show – Wasim Jaffer. The experienced stalwart of India’s long-form cricket has displayed his skills with the bat once again. He has once again proven his tenacity and determination to stick it out in the middle on the big stage, as ROI bowlers have struggled to get him out for five sessions, and still counting. Jaffer, in the process, has completed his 18,000 first-class cricket runs and has also scored his 53rd first-class cricket century. He also has completed his 8th first-class cricket double century. He also surpassed Murali Vijay’s 266 to become the highest scorer in Irani Cup. Currently unbeaten on 285, when Vidarbha come out to bat on the third day, all eyes will be on him – and whether he is able to complete a triple ton. ROI will look to get him out quickly.

Irani Cup 2018 Live Score Live Streaming Rest of India vs Vidarbha: Irani Cup 2018 will be the final competition of the 2017-18 domestic season with Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha taking on Rest of India. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. The live stream of the match be seen on Hotstar. The Vidarbha vs Rest of India game is begin played in Nagpur.

