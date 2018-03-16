Live Cricket Score Irani Cup 2018 Rest of India vs Vidarbha: Wasim Jaffer looks to score triple ton on Day 3

The Irani Cup match between Vidarbha and Rest of India has totally become one man’s show – Wasim Jaffer. The experienced stalwart of India’s long-form cricket has displayed his skills with the bat once again. He has once again proven his tenacity and determination to stick it out in the middle on the big stage, as ROI bowlers have struggled to get him out for five sessions, and still counting. Jaffer, in the process, has completed his 18,000 first-class cricket runs and has also scored his 53rd first-class cricket century. He also has completed his 8th first-class cricket double century. He also surpassed Murali Vijay’s 266 to become the highest scorer in Irani Cup. Currently unbeaten on 285, when Vidarbha come out to bat on the third day, all eyes will be on him – and whether he is able to complete a triple ton. ROI will look to get him out quickly.
Irani Cup 2018 will be the final competition of the 2017-18 domestic season with Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha taking on Rest of India. The match is being played in Nagpur.
The covers are on the field as it is drizzling at Nagpur at the moment. The rain has caused delay at the start of the day. The umpires will take stock of the conditions after the rainfall on whether there could be any play in the day. Stay tuned for more updates.
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on Day 3 of Irani Cup between Ranji Trophy winners Vidarbha against Rest of India. Vidarbha are well in control at the moment with the score of 598/3. Another strong partnership of 91 runs has been built between Wasim Jaffer and Apoorv Wankhade. ROI only managed to take one wicket on Day 2.