Live Cricket Score Irani Cup 2018 Rest of India vs Vidarbha: Vidarbha reach 306/2 on Day 2

The Irani Cup 2018 match between Vidarbha and Rest of India saw the Ranji Trophy winners getting onto a strong start after winning the toss and electing to bat first. The experience of Wasim Jaffer proved to be the vital difference between the two teams. While R Sanjay and skipper Faiz Fazal got off to a strong start, stitching a 100-run partnership, the dismissal of Sanjay at 53 could have turned things around. But Jaffer stuck around with Fazal and went on to score his century after the captain departed on 89 just before Tea. The experienced campaigner knocked his 53rd first class cricket ton in the final session and built a good partnership with Ganesh Satish as Vidarbha reached 289/2 on Day 1. The Ranji winners will try to extend their advantage on Day 2 and put on a good first innings total. ROI will look to get early wickets to get back into the game.

Irani Cup 2018 Live Score Live Streaming Rest of India vs Vidarbha: Irani Cup 2018 will be the final competition of the 2017-18 domestic season with Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha taking on Rest of India. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. The live stream of the match be seen on Hotstar. The Vidarbha vs Rest of India game is begin played in Nagpur.