Live Cricket Score Irani Cup 2018 Rest of India vs Vidarbha: Vidarbha reach 306/2 on Day 2

The Irani Cup 2018 match between Vidarbha and Rest of India saw the Ranji Trophy winners getting onto a strong start after winning the toss and electing to bat first. The experience of Wasim Jaffer proved to be the vital difference between the two teams. While R Sanjay and skipper Faiz Fazal got off to a strong start, stitching a 100-run partnership, the dismissal of Sanjay at 53 could have turned things around. But Jaffer stuck around with Fazal and went on to score his century after the captain departed on 89 just before Tea. The experienced campaigner knocked his 53rd first class cricket ton in the final session and built a good partnership with Ganesh Satish as Vidarbha reached 289/2 on Day 1. The Ranji winners will try to extend their advantage on Day 2 and put on a good first innings total. ROI will look to get early wickets to get back into the game.
Irani Cup 2018 will be the final competition of the 2017-18 domestic season with Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha taking on Rest of India. The Vidarbha vs Rest of India game is begin played in Nagpur.
Vidarbha has managed to surpass the landmark of 300 with Wasim Jaffer and Ganesh Satish still in the middle. ROI have bowled 100 overs but still have managed to take only 2 wickets. The Karun Nair-led side is desperate for a wicket.
It has been a slow start for the day for Vidarbha. In 7.4 overs so far in the day, Vidarbha has just scored 3 runs. Wasim Jafffer has taken just one run so far while Satish has scored 3 runs. But ROI have failed to capitalise too and are still searching for wickets.
Wasim Jaffer and Ganesh Satish comes out in the middle to bat once again. R Ashwin is seeing with his bowlers trying to tell them the lines and lengths to bowl today. ROI take up the new ball. Siddarth Kaul starts the show for them. Let's see if he can provide an early breakthrough.
Welcome to Live Blog of Day 2 of Irani CupIt has been Vidarbha's show so far in the Irani Cup. The side led by Faiz Fazal has taken early advantage on the first day with Wasim Jaffer scoring his 53rd ton. R Ashwin, who is the biggest star in ROI's arsenal, managed to get the wicket of skipper Faiz Fazal on 89, but has not done much damage. The Day 2 is here and things could turn around pretty quickly.