Live Cricket Score India Women vs England Women T20 Live Streaming: India pick early wicket against England

Live Cricket Score India Women vs England Women Live Streaming: India win toss, elect to bowl. (PTI Photo) Live Cricket Score India Women vs England Women Live Streaming: India win toss, elect to bowl. (PTI Photo)

India are out of the contention of making the final of the T20I Tri-Series in Mumbai but they still have a lot to play for in their final league game against England on Thursday. India did not win a single in the ODI series against Australia and are winless in the current series as well but they can get the momentum back if they can pull off a win against England on Thursday. They play the same opponents in the ODI series after this Tri-Series so a win here will be a great boost. England have been dominant in this tournament apart from their loss against Australia on Wednesday. They will face Australia in the final as well. Catch Live Cricket Score India Women vs England Women Live Streaming.

Live Cricket Score India Women vs England Women Live Streaming: India face England on Thursday and the T20I will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream of the India Women vs England Women T20 can be found on Hotstar.com.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd