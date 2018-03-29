Live Cricket Score India Women vs England Women T20 Live Streaming: India pick early wicket against England

India are out of the contention of making the final of the T20I Tri-Series in Mumbai but they still have a lot to play for in their final league game against England on Thursday. India did not win a single in the ODI series against Australia and are winless in the current series as well but they can get the momentum back if they can pull off a win against England on Thursday. They play the same opponents in the ODI series after this Tri-Series so a win here will be a great boost. England have been dominant in this tournament apart from their loss against Australia on Wednesday. They will face Australia in the final as well. Catch Live Cricket Score India Women vs England Women Live Streaming.
Live Cricket Score India Women vs England Women Live Streaming: India face England on Thursday and the T20I will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream of the India Women vs England Women T20 can be found on Hotstar.com.
Wyatt and Jones have been watchful in the first two overs of the innings. Indian bowlers have bowled a good line to both of them. But India need wickets because both can be extremenly dangerous for India
Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Anuja Patil, Bhatia(w), Poonam Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Radha Yadav
Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt, Frances Wilson, Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones, Danielle Hazell, Alexandra Hartley, Katie George, Natasha Farrant, Alive Davidson Richards, Tamsin Beaumont
England Women have won the toss in the final league game of the Tri-Series and have decided to bat against India in Mumbai. England will need to chase down a target for a win here,
Big game for India! They have been winless in this Tri-Series but a win here will do them a world of good. They play England in an ODI series after this and a win in a T20I against them today will be a huge boost to their confidence and will also give them some momentum going into the ODI series