Live Cricket Score India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI Live Streaming: India pick 1st wicket against Australia

India women’s cricket team won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series in Vadodara on Thursday. India have a big task at hand as the visitors lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 after winning the first game on Monday with ease. After losing the first game, it is expected that the home side will bounce back strongly especially in the batting with captain Mithali Raj back in the team after missing the first game. Australia too will be looking to give a strong performance. Catch India women vs Australia women Live Cricket Score here.
Live Cricket Score India women vs Australia women Live Streaming: The 2nd ODI of the series between India vs Australia will be played in Vadodara on Thursday. India women vs Australia women will be live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. This is the second game of the series. The live stream of the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI will be on Hotstar.com
Meg Lanning is the new batsmen for Australia. They have reached 76 for the loss of one wicket after 16 overs. India need some quick wickets if they want to restrict Australia to a low score
That's the wicket! Healy tries to clear the field but only ends up sending it to Krishnamurthy. Poonam Yadav has given India the first wicket and broken a threatening opening stand to have Australia 54/1
Nicloe Bolton and Alyssa Healy have once again given Australia a remarkable start. The two have shared a 47-run stand for the first wicket in the 10 overs. India have struggled to pick the early wickets and even the spinners have not left a mark
Strong start from Australia opener Bolton and Healy! They have taken Australia to 26 for no loss after five overs. Some good deliveries from Indian bowlers but nothing good to take some wickets.
India win the toss and they have eleceted to field first against Australia. In the first ODI as well, India had won the toss but Harmanpreet Kaur decided to bat first. Australia won't mind this as they chased in the 1st ODI. Mithali Raj back in the team for India!
Welcome to the coverage of the second ODI between India women and Australia women! The home side is trailing in the series after losing the first game and will look to bounce back in this series with a win on Thursday. But it won't be easy against an in-form Australia