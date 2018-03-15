Live Cricket Score India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI Live Streaming: India pick 1st wicket against Australia

Live Cricket Score India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI: India look to level series. (BCCI Photo) Live Cricket Score India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI: India look to level series. (BCCI Photo)

India women’s cricket team won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series in Vadodara on Thursday. India have a big task at hand as the visitors lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 after winning the first game on Monday with ease. After losing the first game, it is expected that the home side will bounce back strongly especially in the batting with captain Mithali Raj back in the team after missing the first game. Australia too will be looking to give a strong performance. Catch India women vs Australia women Live Cricket Score here.

Live Cricket Score India women vs Australia women Live Streaming: The 2nd ODI of the series between India vs Australia will be played in Vadodara on Thursday. India women vs Australia women will be live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. This is the second game of the series. The live stream of the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI will be on Hotstar.com

