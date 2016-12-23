India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, U-19 Asia Cup Final: Himanshu Rana, Shubham Gill give India solid start against Sri Lanka in Colombo

India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, U-19 Asia Cup Final: India colts chase third U-19 Asia Cup title. India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, U-19 Asia Cup Final: India colts chase third U-19 Asia Cup title.

India colts take on Sri Lanka for their third consecutive U-19 Asia Cup title. India made into the finals by defeating Afghanistan after opener Himanshu Rana played a heroic knock of 130. Rana’s knock included 12 hits to the fence and two over it With the 77 run victory over Afghanistan, team India will be high on confidence. While Sri Lanka sealed a spot for the first time, as they beat Bangladesh on Thursday. India had topped their Pool with 15 points after winning all their group stage matches with ease. Stay tuned for live scores and updates of India vs Sri Lanka final here.

1553 hrs IST: FIFTY up for Himanshu Rana! Second fifty for the right-handed batsmen.

1550 hrs IST: Six runs coming from Rashmika’s over. Himanshu Rana two runs short for his second half-century. Rana is the leading run scorer with 259 runs.

1546 hrs IST: Himanshu, who scored a superb hundred in the semifinal against Afghanistan, is not taking many chances. Its time for drinks. India at 110 for 1 at the end of the 19th over.

1544 hrs IST: Jayawickrama is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with seven wickets. Bowling his sixth over, he played well with the speed. Just two runs coming from the 18th over.

1536 hrs IST: 100 comes up for India in the 17th over. Shubham Gill (20 off 20 balls) and Himanshu Rana (40) have added 34 runs for the second wicket partnership.

1534 hrs IST: What a great piece of fielding by the fielder in the extra cover region. However, he stops four crucial runs for the hosts. India is one run short of 100 runs.

1525 hrs IST: Shubham Gill comes in for Prithvi Shaw. India 67 for 1 at the end of the 12th over.

1523 hrs IST: Praveen Jayawickrama provides the early breakthrough! Opener Prithvi Shaw has to go. Excellent line from around the wicket. Shaw gets down and goes for the sweep and hands it to Boyagoda.

1510 hrs IST: Just four runs coming from the ninth over. This time it was Himanshu Rana. Himanshu is taking his time and looking for wrong ones to be punished.

1455 hrs IST: FOUR! Rashmika is not able to bowl decent length and seems to be trying different things with each delivery but gets punished by Shaw. Takes India’s total to 31 at the end of the fifth over.

1450 IST: Four overs are being bowled and Prithvi Shaw and Himanshu Rana have added 22 runs. Both the openers trying to settle down first.

1435 hrs IST: Prithvi Shaw is looking strong here as he scores 10 runs in the very first over of Thisaru Rashmika.

1430 hrs IST: India Under-19s win toss and elect to bat. Prithvi Shaw and Himanshu Rana to open for India while Thisaru Rashmika will bowl the first over for Sri Lanka.