India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Streaming: India pick second wicket against Sri Lanka

Thursday, June 07, 2018
By: Sports Desk | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: June 7, 2018 12:33:40 pm
india vs sri lanka live India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Streaming: India face Sri Lanka. (PTI Photo)

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Cricket Streaming: India have been beaten at the 2018 Women’s Asia Cup T20 tournament. The rare feat of beating India in Asia was achieved by Bangladesh. They handed a seven-wicket defeat on Wednesday and took a strong step towards reaching the final of the Asia Cup T20. India, after thrashing Malaysia and Thailand in the first two games, were stunned by Bangladesh. Now, they look to bounce back with a win against Sri Lanka and all but assure themselves a place in the final. Catch India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Cricket Streaming.

Live Blog

12:33 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
WICKET! Bisht again

Ekta Bisht has struck again! She gives India the third wicket of the match. Sri Lanka lose De Silva and are 67 for the loss of three wicket

12:19 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
WICKET! India strike

Poonam Yadav has dismissed Yasoda Mendis. Bhatia with some glovework to get her stumped. Second wicket for India and Sri Lanka are 50 for 2 now

12:16 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Halfway mark

Sri Lanka Women have been slow throughout their first half of the match. After 10 overs, they are 46 for the loss of one wicket. Ekta Bisht the wicket-taker for India

11:59 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
FIRST WICKET

Gone! India have their first breakthrough. Ekta Bisht has broken Sri Lanka's opening stand. Hansika is caught off her bowling. Sri Lanka lose their first wicket

11:39 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Goswami to open bowling

Jhulan Goswami opened the bowling for India in this game and she has given just a single run. Brilliant stuff from her. Yasoda Mendis and Nipuni Hansika are the two openers for Sri Lanka

11:30 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Points Table

India have played three games and won only of them. Similarly, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have won two games out of three. The three teams are tied at four points each but India lead according to NNR

11:11 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Toss time

Toss in Kuala Lumpur and Sri Lanka have won the toss. The Sri Lanka captain has decided that they will bat first. India will have to chase a target

11:01 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
India vs Sri Lanka Live

India are eyeing their third win of the Women's Asia Cup T20 when they take on Sri Lanka on Thursday. India were beaten by Bangladesh on Wednesday which was their first defeat of the tournament. India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have four points from three games

india vs bangladesh live Live Cricket Score India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup T20. (PTI Photo)

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Women's Asia Cup T20 Live Streaming: Bangladesh took full advantage of a complacent India as they recorded a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the Women’s Asia Cup T20 competition in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday. After two facile wins over Thailand and Malaysia, India put up a below-par batting performance, scoring 141 for seven in the stipulated 20 overs, which Bangladesh surpassed in 19.4 overs. India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have all got four points from three games but the ‘Women In Blue’ are leading the standings with a net run-rate of +3.428.

