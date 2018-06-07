India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Streaming: India pick second wicket against Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Cricket Streaming: India have been beaten at the 2018 Women’s Asia Cup T20 tournament. The rare feat of beating India in Asia was achieved by Bangladesh. They handed a seven-wicket defeat on Wednesday and took a strong step towards reaching the final of the Asia Cup T20. India, after thrashing Malaysia and Thailand in the first two games, were stunned by Bangladesh. Now, they look to bounce back with a win against Sri Lanka and all but assure themselves a place in the final. Catch India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Cricket Streaming.
Live Blog
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score Women's Asia Cup T20 Live Cricket Streaming: India vs Sri Lanka T20 Match at Kuala Lumpur
India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Women's Asia Cup T20 Live Streaming: Bangladesh took full advantage of a complacent India as they recorded a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the Women’s Asia Cup T20 competition in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday. After two facile wins over Thailand and Malaysia, India put up a below-par batting performance, scoring 141 for seven in the stipulated 20 overs, which Bangladesh surpassed in 19.4 overs. India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have all got four points from three games but the ‘Women In Blue’ are leading the standings with a net run-rate of +3.428.
Ekta Bisht has struck again! She gives India the third wicket of the match. Sri Lanka lose De Silva and are 67 for the loss of three wicket
Poonam Yadav has dismissed Yasoda Mendis. Bhatia with some glovework to get her stumped. Second wicket for India and Sri Lanka are 50 for 2 now
Sri Lanka Women have been slow throughout their first half of the match. After 10 overs, they are 46 for the loss of one wicket. Ekta Bisht the wicket-taker for India
Gone! India have their first breakthrough. Ekta Bisht has broken Sri Lanka's opening stand. Hansika is caught off her bowling. Sri Lanka lose their first wicket
Jhulan Goswami opened the bowling for India in this game and she has given just a single run. Brilliant stuff from her. Yasoda Mendis and Nipuni Hansika are the two openers for Sri Lanka
India have played three games and won only of them. Similarly, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have won two games out of three. The three teams are tied at four points each but India lead according to NNR
Toss in Kuala Lumpur and Sri Lanka have won the toss. The Sri Lanka captain has decided that they will bat first. India will have to chase a target
India are eyeing their third win of the Women's Asia Cup T20 when they take on Sri Lanka on Thursday. India were beaten by Bangladesh on Wednesday which was their first defeat of the tournament. India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have four points from three games