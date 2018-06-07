India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Streaming: India pick second wicket against Sri Lanka

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Streaming: India face Sri Lanka. (PTI Photo) India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Streaming: India face Sri Lanka. (PTI Photo)

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Cricket Streaming: India have been beaten at the 2018 Women’s Asia Cup T20 tournament. The rare feat of beating India in Asia was achieved by Bangladesh. They handed a seven-wicket defeat on Wednesday and took a strong step towards reaching the final of the Asia Cup T20. India, after thrashing Malaysia and Thailand in the first two games, were stunned by Bangladesh. Now, they look to bounce back with a win against Sri Lanka and all but assure themselves a place in the final. Catch India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Cricket Streaming.