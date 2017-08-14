Live Cricket Score India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 3: India on top against Sri Lanka

Live Cricket Score India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 3: India close in on win against Sri Lanka. Live Cricket Score India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 3: India close in on win against Sri Lanka.

India are verge of their first series clean-sweep against Sri Lanka in their own backyard as they take control of the third and final Test in Kandy. The visitors moved closer to another win after enforcing follow-on over Sri Lanka. After posting 487 in the first innings, thanks to a Hardik Pandya century off 86 balls, India then ran through the Sri Lankan batting line-up, bowling them out for 135 runs in the first innings and then reducing the hosts to 19 for 1 in the second innings before close of play. Kuldeep Yadav picked up four wickets in the first innings. Mohammed Shami and R Ashwin picked up two wickets each. Catch the live cricket score India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 3 here.

Live Cricket Score India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 3 IND vs SL Live Score: Sri Lanka resume the day’s play at 19 for 1 and 333 runs behind India in the second innings.

