Live Cricket Score India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 2: India resume at 329/6 against Sri Lanka

Live Cricket Score India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 2: India rebuild against Sri Lanka. Live Cricket Score India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 2: India rebuild against Sri Lanka.

India had a challenging first day of the third Test against Sri Lanka when the hosts staged a fightback and restricted the visitors to 329 for 6, their lowest score on the first day of a Test match in this series. Sri Lanka left-arm bowling trio of Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan and Vishwa Fernando tested the Indian batsmen and enjoyed fair bit of success. But, this was after Shikhar Dhawan, who scored a century, and KL Rahul put on a record 188-run stand for the opening wicket. Three other Indian batsmen got starts but could make convert them into big scores.

Live Cricket Score India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 2 India vs Sri Lanka Live Score:

09:15 am: The pitch is taking turn. Though it has not spun like the pitches in Galle and Colombo, it has showed signs of supporting both the pacers and the spinners

09:00 am: Wriddhiman Saha and Hardik Pandya have their task cut out. They will try and take India’s total towards 450 and by Lunch, it will be happy to have cross 400 with no wickets lost.

08:30 am: Sri Lanka enjoyed their best day of the series so far. The bowlers bowled with purpose and did not allow India to run away with the match on the first day itself

08:15 am: Welcomes to the coverage of the second day’s play of the third Test between India and Sri Lanka from Pallekele International stadium in Kandy. India will resume at 329 for 6 with Wriddhiman Saha and Hardik Pandya at the crease.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd