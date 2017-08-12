Live Cricket Score India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 1: India eye series whitewash against Sri Lanka

Live Cricket Score India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 1: India aim series whitewash against Sri Lanka. Live Cricket Score India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 1: India aim series whitewash against Sri Lanka.

India have never completed a whitewash in Sri Lanka and this is the best chance. They have a 2-0 lead over Sri Lanka going into the final Test match of the series in Kandy. Given that India have dominated Sri Lanka in the previous two encounters, a win in the third Test looks likely but rain in Kandy can play spoilsport. India’s batting will once again be the strong point though the bowlers have also looked in top form. Sri Lanka, battling injuries, will like to show some fight in the final Test before the two teams head for the limited overs affair from next week. Catch the Live Cricket Score of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 1 from Kandy here.

09:15 am: We are 15 minutes away from toss. Virat Kohli has won it in both the previous two matches. As far as the matches go, Kohli now has four consecutive wins in Sri Lanka

09:00 am: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the third and final Test between India and Sri Lanka from Kandy. With the series already decided, Sri Lanka will like to end the series on a high note with a win while the visitors will like to complete a clean-sweep.

