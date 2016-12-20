India beat England by innings and 75 runs, win series 4-0: As it happened

Ravindra Jadeja picked up seven wickets for 48 runs against England. (Source: Reuters) Ravindra Jadeja picked up seven wickets for 48 runs against England. (Source: Reuters)

A brilliant performance by Ravindra Jadeja on the final day of the fifth Test against England leads India to an innings and 75-run win. The win gave India a 4-0 series win over England. Jadeja took seven wickets in the second innings and 10 in the match, his first 10-wicket haul in a Test, as India bowled out England for 207 in the second. England did try their best as Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings defied the Indian spinners in the first session of the day but then Jadeja came out picking wickets at will. Jennings did score a fifty but that was not enough for England to save the match.

India have now been unbeaten in 18 Tests and this is a new record for the team. They are just 6 wins behind equalling the record of West Indies, who went unbeaten for 24 Tests.

“I really enjoyed bowling. There was no assistance from the pitch and still a five-wicket haul” says Jadeja.

India vs England 5th Test Day 5

Virat Kohli is the man of the series for his 655 runs in this series. Also, India end 2016 as the number one ranked team in the world

Karun Nair is the man of the match for his excellent triple ton. “It will take a couple of days more to sink in” he says.

What a match it has been! Close to 500 runs from England as Moeen Ali got a century. Then India replied strongly. It was unlucky as KL Rahul did not get a double hundred but Karun Nair scored a triple ton to get India to their highest ever Test score. The 282-run lead gave India the freedom to attack England on the final day. On Tuesday, Ravindra Jadeja came on and England fell like nine pins

1555 hrs IST: WICKET! Ravindra Jadeja has another. Jake Ball is caught at gully and India win the Test match. England are bowled out for 207. India win by innings and 75 runs

1553 hrs IST: WICKET! Ravindra Jadeja gets another wicket. Stuart Broad is caught at leg slip. Broad waits for long before umpire raises his finger. India need one more wicket. Words exchanged between Parthiv and Buttler. Jake Ball the last batsman

1551 hrs IST: Another maiden for India. Mishra with a good over. 10 overs remaining in the day’s play. England need to survive those or as many as India can bowl in next 40 minutes. Jadeja continues

1548 hrs IST: Maiden from Jadeja. England are surviving here in Chennai. 11 overs left in the day. We have Amit Mishra replacing Umesh Yadav. England are 207 for the loss of eight wickets

1545 hrs IST: Umesh with a another brilliant over. Short stuff keeps coming. Change in bowling as Ashwin is replaced by Jadeja. Can he get his sixth wicket here?

1541 hrs IST: Excellent couple of over for India. Umesh continuing with the short stuff. Ashwin gets a maiden. England still fighting hard. It will be Umesh Yadav again for India

1533 hrs IST: Umesh Yadav to bowl after drinks. We are into the last hour of the day. Minimum 15 overs and maximum as many as India can bowl in that time. Here’s Umesh to Buttler

1530 hrs IST: An appeal from India for a leg-before off Broad. Ashwin thinks he has got his man. Umpire doesn’t. Ashwin asks Kohli to review. Parthiv says no as the impact was outside the off-stump line. Kohli still goes for it. The impact is outside the line. Broad stays

1527 hrs IST: Ashwin will share the honours of bowling with the second new ball. Jos Buttler is on strike. Can he save this for England? Here’s Ashwin to Buttler

1523 hrs IST: WICKET! First delivery with the new ball and England lose Adil Rashid. Leading edge which flies to point. Jadeja is the fielder. Can you keep him out of the game. I don’t think so. England down to 200 for the loss of eight wickets

1522 hrs IST: A bit of a gamble from Virat Kohli as he asks for the new ball in the middle of he over from Umesh. Will it be a good move for spinners. Here Umesh to Rashid with the second new ball and England on 200 for seven

1520 hrs IST: Ashwin bowls a maiden. Virat Kohli brings on Umesh Yadav for another spell. 80 overs have been bowled in this England innings. Tricky for Kohli as new ball is available

1517 hrs IST: Single run from the Mishra over. We have a change in bowling as Virat Kohli replaces Ravindra Jadeja with R Ashwin. He had a catch dropped off his bowling in the morning. Can he get his first wicket now?

1513 hrs IST: Just the two runs from the last three overs. England are fighting with Rashid and Buttler. Mishra to continue. England are 198 for seven and 84 runs behind

1505 hrs IST: WICKET! Amit Mishra finally gets a googly and he gets a wicket. Liam Dawson has been castled. That was the first googly from Mishra and he has struck. An excellent delivery. Dawson was left to wonder

1503 hrs IST: Wicket maiden from Jadeja. He has five wickets for 46 runs in Chennai. This is just remarkable from him. Amit Mishra continues for the other end. Jos Buttler and Liam Dawson on strike for England

1500 hrs IST: WICKET! Ben Stokes has chipped one straight to mid-wicket! Ravindra Jadeja has five-wicket haul! Ben Stokes is in disbelief. England are six down now. What a performance Jadeja!

1458 hrs IST: Just a single run from the Mishra over. Ravindra Jadeja will continue from the other end. How good a performance this has been from Jadeja. No assistance from the pitch remember

1455 hrs IST: A wicket maiden over from Jadeja. This has been a special performance from Jadeja as he keeps India in the game. Mishra to continue from the other end

1452 hrs IST: WICKET! Moeen Ali goes. Ashwin times his jump to perfection at mid-on to hang on to the catch. Jadeja gets his fourth. Half of England’s side is back in the hut. India sensing a big opening here

1450 hrs IST: Mishra finishes yet another over. England are 192 for four. How long before Kohli looks to Ashwin. For the time being, it is Jadeja who will continue. Moeen Ali on strike

1446 hrs IST: A close chance as Moeen Ali gets an inside edge, on to the pads and just away from short leg. Karun Nair was a bit slow to react there but it fell short. Moeen survives

1446 hrs IST: That was five runs from the over of Mishra as Stokes drives one through the off-side. England now trail by only 96 runs. Ravindra Jadeja continues

1443 hrs IST: A boundary for Ben Stokes in that over from Jadeja. England are now 181 for the loss of 4 wickets. They trail by 101 more runs. Amit Mishra to continue

1440 hrs IST: Maiden over from Mishra. Good over in which there was an appeal for leg-before against Moeen Ali but it was probably going down the leg side. Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Stokes now

1438 hrs IST: And that is another excellent over from Jadeja. Three runs from it but some turn as well. England move on to 177 for 4. Mishra continuing for Inida

1435 hrs IST: Expensive start for Mishra. Seven runs off the over. England are 174 for the loss of four wickets. 108 more runs to get to make India bat again. India still need 6 wickets. Jadeja to bowler from the other end

1432 hrs IST: Players are back for the final session of play on the final day. Amit Mishra will begin the proceedings. Moeen Ali is on strike for England. All set for the first over

1411 hrs IST: That will be Tea on Day 5! England are 167 for the loss of four wickets. India still have a 115-run cushion with them. One more session to go. Will it be another dramatic batting collapse from England or will they survive. 20 minutes and we will be back

1407 hrs IST: Brilliant over from Mishra. He almost got a wicket but Ben Stokes hit it away with his foot just before it was going to hit the stumps. Ashwin to continue for India for the last over before Tea

1403 hrs IST: Ben Stokes sweeps Ashwin and gets a four! England move on to 157 for the loss of four wickets. A couple of overs before Tea in Chennai. India bring on Amit Mishra. Moeen Ali on strike

1359 hrs IST: Expensive from Umesh. 10 runs from the over. A couple of boundaries in that over. 150 up for England. Ashwin will continue with Tea just 10 minutes away. Ben Stokes will be on strike

1355 hrs IST: Umesh Yadav’s over costs only 1 run, Ashwin’s over costs only one run. England ate 143 for the loss of four wickets after 40 overs. Around 15 minutes left for Tea break. India will dearly love another wicket here. Umesh to bowl

1349 hrs IST: Clearly England are having nerves in Chennai. Ashwin gets a couple to drift and dip but Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali somehow survive the over. Umesh Yadav continues for yet another over and Ali is on strike for England

1345 hrs IST: Almost works! Umesh Yadav bounces Moeen who plays it in the air. It falls short off the fine-leg fielder. Would have been another wicket if it had travelled a bit more. Ashwin back for another over

1341 hrs IST: Three runs from the over off Ashwin. Another change in bowling as Umesh Yadav comes in to attack in place of Ishant Sharma. Probably for the bouncer to Moeen. The pacy bouncer which Ishant lacks

1338 hrs IST: End of 55 overs in the England innings and they are 135 for the loss of five wickets. They are still 147 runs behind. Here’s Ashwin as England try to survive the day with six wickets in hand

1332 hrs IST: Just a single run from Ashwin over. There was a lot of discussion over a review that India wanted to take against Ben Stokes. But Ishant Sharma from backward point says there was bat. Ishant will bowl again

1328 hrs IST: A wicket and one run from the Ishant. Maybe Kohli was right afterall for bowling with pacers. But there is a loud noise in Chepauk and it is because Ashwin is into the attack!

1326 hrs IST: WICKET! What a catch from Ravindra Jadeja to get rid of Jonny Bairstow. Ishant bowls a loose delivery down the leg-side and Bairstow gets bat to it. It’s lobbed up in the air and it’s going away from the sqaure-leg fielder. Jadeja is running for it. Outstretched hands and he gets it. Brilliant catch. He runs till the ropes to get the crowd going as well. England lose their fourth

1319 hrs IST: Ravindra Jadeja with another good over. Just a single from his over. Kohli continues with Ishant. England are three down with Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow at the crease

1315 hrs IST: Ishant with a decent over. Don’t get this from Kohli as he continues to bowl his pacers. Couldn’t Ashwin been a better option here. Maybe Kohli thinks differently. Here’s Ishant

1308 hrs IST: WICKET! Joe Root has to go! Jadeja gets his third wicket. Excellent review from India. This one just goes through as Root tries to sweep it. Misses it and is hit on the pads. Umpire says not out as it looked going the leg-side. Kohli thinks it is close and reviews. there no bat involved and it has hit Root inside the line. Straightens a lot to hit the middle of leg-stump. All three reds and Jadeja gets his third wicket

1302 hrs IST: Four runs from the Ishant Sharma. Ravindra Jadeja to continue. England are 125 for the loss of two wickets. Moeen Ali on strike as Jadeja comes on

1256 hrs IST: Two from the over of Jadeja. England rebuilding with Root and Moeen. We have a change in bowling as Ishant Sharma comes on to bowl. He was giving a spell at the start of the day but failed to pick any wicket

1252 hrs IST: Four of the over from Umesh Yadav. He has bowled a great line – majorly short – to trouble England batsmen. Here’s Jadeja for yet another over for India. He has been exceptional today

1247 hrs IST: Three runs from the Jadeja over. Umesh Yadav continues. He is steaming in to Moeen Ali and Joe Root. But because this pitch has nothing in it, the effort goes in vain

1243 hrs IST: 45 overs bowled in the England innings. They are 112 for the loss of two wickets. Umesh Yadav bowls a brilliant over. Moeen Ali was struggling. Jadeja to continue

1236 hrs IST: WICKET! Keaton Jennings has played one back to Ravindra Jadeja. Brilliant bowling from Jadeja. Jennings comes forward to defend it but manages to only push it back to Jadeja. England lose their second

1233 hrs IST: FIFTY! Keaton Jennings gets to his second Test half-century. Can he covert this into a big one and take England to safety. This will be an important innings for England

1230 hrs IST: Two runs from the over of Jadeja. Since start by him after Lunch. This is alittle opening for India now. Can they build on it. Umesh Yadav to continue

1227 hrs IST: Maiden over for Umesh Yadav. England remain at 103 for the loss of one wickets. Jennings is batting on 48 and Joe Root is the other batsman for England. Ravindra Jadeja to continue for India

1223 hrs IST: Only one over for Ashwin after Lunch. Pacer Umesh Yadav replaces him. England are 103 for the loss of one wicket after Cook’s tour ended with a 49

1219 hrs IST: WICKET! Alastair Cook is gone. It is Ravindra Jadeja again who picks up the wicket. Trying to play it down the fin-leg region, but it flies to leg-slip and KL Rahul takes a sharp catch

1215 hrs IST: An appeal for leg-before against Cook which is denied by umpire. India review but it still remains not out as it is missing wickets. England bring up their 100 in that over. Ashwin to continue from the other end

1211 hrs IST: Players back on the field for the second session of play! Jadeja will start for India and Alastair Cook is on strike. Here we go with the second session

1150 hrs IST: India need to regroup and put up a plan to get a couple of early wickets in the next session. While is little life left in this Test, a burst of wickets may change it completely. The spinners will have to bear the responsibility

1130 hrs IST: Lunch in Chennai! England have done very well to reach 97 for no loss. Exceptional session for them. They are still 185 runs behind India but it was more about surviving this session. 85 runs scored in that session but now wickets falling. India need a different strategy in the upcoming session

1126 hrs IST: Appeal on the last ball of the Jadeja over but umpire denying it. Kohli and India think a lot about review but Parthiv says there is nothing in it. Ashwin to bowl the next over

1123 hrs IST: More runs for England as Jennings produces another reverse sweep. England are 95 for no loss as we head towards the end of the first session in Chennai. Jadeja to bowl what could be the third last over before Lunch

1120 hrs IST: Nothing happening for India in Chennai. No wickets yet. England are 88 for no loss after 34 overs. AShwin is back for another spell. Cook is on strike for him. Can he give India a wicket?

1116 hrs IST: Jadeja goes for eight runs but five of them were overthrows as Parthiv gets some bad bounce off a Mishra throw. It is Amit Mishra who now comes on to bowl. Last 15 minutes before Lunch in Chennai

1112 hrs IST: Sharp turn from Mishra! He had Jennings by surprise. Goes for seven runs but it was yet another good over from the leg-spinner. Ravindra Jadeja has the ball in hand for yet another over.

1109 hrs IST: Expensive from Jadeja. England reach 72 for no loss. They are moving on nicely. Just 210 runs behind India now. Amit Mishra continues. He has to keep the batsmen guessing to get any result here

1105 hrs IST: Another good over from Mishra. He may have been hit for but he was mixing it up nicely. Creating the doubt in the batsmen’s mind. Jadeja to continue for India from the other end

1102 hrs IST: Three runs from the over of Jadeja. The batsmen are looking comfortable now. Amit Mishra will continue for India. He was very impressive in the first over. Can he give India the breakthrough

1059 hrs IST: A good start from Mishra as he almost gets a wicket. Jennings played it straight to short-leg and KL Rahul, who was ducking, almost pulled off a catch. Could have been the first wicket. Jadeja to continue from the other end

1056 hrs IST: Another change in the bowling as leg-spinner Amit Mishra comes on to bowl. India are trying had to get the first wicket of the day. This will be Mishra’s first over of this innings.

1052 hrs IST: England openers are now playing Ashwin quite comfortably. Jennings is reverse sweeping the ball now. Shows the confidence of the batsman. Jadeja to continue for India

1049 hrs IST: An appeal for leg-before from Jadeja but the umpire says not out. Kohli decides against the review it might have struck outside the line of off stump. Ashwin to continue for India

1045 hrs IST: 50 up for England. Cook and Jennings have survived a testing first hour in Chennai. And now we have Ravindra Jadeja into the attack. Cook is on strike and this can be a battle to watch out for

1038 hrs IST: Ashwin with the first over after drinks but now damage done to England. They take two runs from it. Umesh Yadav continues for India, which is a bit surprising. Jadeja to Cook, anyone?

1032 hrs IST: A bit expensive from Umesh Yadav as he moves 10 runs from the over. And it will be drinks in Chennai. Well batted England so far. India need to find some ways to get the wickets.

1028 hrs IST: Edge which falls short of gully! England have been lucky as well. They are 35 for no loss. Critical first hour of play done in Chennai. Umesh Yadav to continue for India

1025 hrs IST: Good over. Some lethal delivery to the left-handers. Making them play at it. Ashwin continues. We may see Jadeja from the other end soon as one hour of play this morning is coming to an end in Chennai

1021 hrs IST: Another maiden from Ashwin. Gripping off the surface but Cook and Jennings have avoided making contact with that turning delivery. Here’s Umesh Yadav again. Pace attack for England

1018 hrs IST: Nice start from Umesh! Maiden for the pacer. England look like they have avoided the crucial phase of this day. Ashwin continues from the other end. He has been bowling brilliantly for India this morning

1013 hrs IST: We have the first change in bowling of the morning as Umesh Yadav replaces Ishant Sharma. England are 30 for no loss and 252 runs behind India. The home team still searching for some wickets here

1009 hrs IST: England have managed to see out the first 30 minutes of the final day. Ashwin has threatened the England batsmen but no results so far. Time for spin from both ends?

1001 hrs IST: Six runs from the last couple of over from India. Ashwin is really troubling Cook here. He is beating him in flight. Should Kohli bowl with Jadeja from the other end. Jadeja has got Cook out 5 times in this series

0953 hrs IST: Maiden from Ashwin, maiden from Ishant. England remain at 21 for no loss. They still trail by 261 runs. Ashwin to bowl. He is getting the ball to turn now. Can he do his magic here?

0945 hrs IST: Alastair Cook with a handsome drive through covers off Ishant Sharma to get a four! First off morning. England move on to 21 for no loss. It is Ashwin again and Cook will be on strike

0941 hrs IST: DROPPED! Parthiv Patel puts down Alastair Cook after he got a thick outside edge off Ashwin. Maiden over from Ashwin. This would have been a great start for India had Cook been caught

0938 hrs IST: One run from the Ishant Sharma over. Nice start for him. He generated some extra bounce from the pitch. Ashwin again for India as Alastair Cook is on strike

0934 hrs IST: Just the two runs from the over of Ashwin. No turn for him as this is still a flat deck. Ishant Sharma, who bowled only 1 over yesterday, will bowl the second over of the day from the other end

0931 hrs IST: Players on the field for one final time in this series. Ashwin has the ball in hand and Keaton Jennings is on strike for England. They resume at 12 for no loss. All set for the final day’s play in Chennai

0910 hrs IST: It will be a big question if India can pick the 10 England wickets they need to win this Test. England are still 270 runs behind. This pitch is still good to bat on. We are in for another exciting day of cricket in Chennai

0900 hrs IST: Do you know that Karun Nair’s mother doesn’t watch him batting? But Chennai was different and see saw her son batting and he never got out. Earlier, the batsman had survived a crash which almost took his life. Here’s the story from Bharat Sundaresan – A brush with death in summer, Karun Nair ends the year 303 not out

0850 hrs IST: Karun Nair made the fifth Test all about himself! He became the second Indian to make a triple century. Bharat Sundaresan was in Chennai and saw Nair enter the record books. Here’s what he wrote: Three cheers for Karun Nair: 100, 200, 303*

0840 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of fifth and final day of the fifth and final Test between India and England in Chennai. England will resume at 12 for no loss and still 270 runs behind in the second innings. Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings are the two unbeaten batsmen for them.

