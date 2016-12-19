Karun Nair scores triple ton on Day 4 of India vs England 5th Test: As it happened

Karun Nair scored a triple ton for India. (Source: AP) Karun Nair scored a triple ton for India. (Source: AP)

Fourth and penultimate day of the fifth and final Test between India and England belonged to a man who is just three matches into his Test career. An unknown on the international prior to this, he is now not just a centurion but a triple centurion. Karun Nair – don’t forget the name. Test series between India and England coming up in Chennai. India will look to overtake England’s first innings total of 477. India

He paced his innings perfectly to remain unbeaten on 303 alongside Ravindra Jadeja. He later said he was nervous during his first hundred and in a perfect case of “gloves were off”, his second hundred came in 121 balls and the last in a mere 75 balls. Test series between India and England coming up in Chennai. India will look to overtake England’s first innings total of 477. India

Helped by his remarkable innings, India also brought up their highest ever Test score to declare for 759/7 and take a 282 run lead. By close of play, England had reduced that to 270 runs with the opening duo unscathed.

India vs England, 5th Test Day 4

1700 hrs IST: STUMPS ON DAY 4! What a day it has been for India, especially Karun Nair. England play out the five overs without any damage. They are still 270 runs behind India. But it was all about Karun in Chennai

1456 hrs IST: England move on to 11 for no loss after four overs. Last over of the day coming up. It will be Jadeja bowling for India. Jennings on strike

1651 hrs IST: Two runs from the Ashwin over. India attacking with two spinners as Kohli introduces Ravindra Jadeja into the attack. England openers are being very watchful in Chennai

1648 hrs IST: Ashwin will share the new ball. England are two for no loss. We have a gully, slip, silly-point, short leg. Jennings on strike

1644 hrs IST: Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings are out in the middle for the second innings. England begin 282 runs behind. Ishant Sharma has the ball in hand. We are all set for the second innings

A triple hundred for @karun126 followed by the declaration from #TeamIndia skipper. India 759/7d, lead #ENG(477) by 282 runs pic.twitter.com/q18MnGeo59 — BCCI (@BCCI) 19 December 2016

1633 hrs IST: India declare at 759 for 7. This is the highest team total against England in Tests. It’s India’s highest total in Test. They lead by 282 runs and England will come out to bat for the last 15 minutes

1631 hrs IST: TRIPLE HUNDRED FOR KARUN NAIR! SECOND INDIAN TO SCORE A 300. WHAT AN INNINGS. A super innings from the Karnataka batsmen. Gets there with a four! Takes off the helmet. Chennai crowd is celebrating wildly. Dressing room is on its feet. Deserved.

1629 hrs IST: WICKET! Ravindra Jadeja falls for 51 as he tries to clear the ropes. Batsman crossing over

1624 hrs IST: Karun Nair is on 297* and is on strike. He will be the second Indian player to get a triple century for India. Will this be the over as Liam Dawson comes on to bowl

1620 hrs IST: India reach 747 for the loss of six wickets. Karun Nair is on 295*. Jadeja is batting on 48 and is on strike. India lead is worth 269 runs now. What a show in Cehennai

1617 hrs IST: India get their highest total in Test cricket as Karun Nair races towards his triple century. Can he get there. Six more to get for him.

1613 hrs IST: A single on overthrow and Karun Nair will keep strike. He now has the fourth highest individual score for India in Tests

1609 hrs IST: Karun Nair hits 15 runs on an over out of the 16 scored. He moves on to 276. Some of India players are in whites but Kohli still in the viv. Lead over 240

1604 hrs IST: 700 up for India! A six from Karun Nair in that over. What a innings this has been from India and especially Karun. THere are still 13 overs left today

1600 hrs IST: 250 for Karun Nair! Only the fourth Indian to score 250 or more in a Test innings. India are just going on and on

1553 hrs IST: 181 overs bowled by England in the Indian innings and the home team is on 681 for the loss of six wickets. The lead is now 204 runs. Virat Kohli delaying the declaration too much?

1548 hrs IST: India lead by exactly 200 runs in Chennai. KL Rahul is on 246* and India are probably waiting for his 250 and then declare.

1538 hrs IST: Players will have some drinks as India reach 665 for the loss of six wickets. India lead by 188 runs. England will get aroun 35 minutes to bat if Kohli decides to declare after India take a 200-run lead

1528 hrs IST: Jadeja mistimes a pull but still gets it over the square-leg boundary for a SIX! Follows it with a four. 14 runs from the over and India also go past 650 in Chennai

1522 hrs IST: 175 overs completed in the Indian innings and India are 640 for the loss of six wickets. Lead is now 163 runs. Karun is attacking the bowlers but not in a freakish way

1516 hrs IST: India reach 633 for the loss of six wickets after 174 overs. India now lead by 156 runs in Chennai. We have around 75 minutes close of play. When should India think of declaring?

1510 hrs IST: Karun Nair has played that ramp shot again and this time it has travelled all the way for a SIX! What a shot from Karun. Just using the pace of the bowler

1506 hrs IST: DROPPED! Joe Root puts down a decent enough chance off Karun Nair. Root dives to his right with an outstretched hand but it hits his writs. Nair survives

1500 hrs IST: WICKET! Jos Buttler takes a blinder to get rid of R Ashwin. That is just superb from Buttler as the shoulders were clearly down for the England players. Just outside off and Ashwin drives on the up but some extra bounce for Broad. Buttler dives to his left to pull off an one handed catch

1458 hrs IST: Jake Ball gives away eight runs from the over and India extend lead to 137 runs in Chennai. Stuart Broad comes on again. Ashwin on strike for India

1454 hrs IST: That is just playing with the field. Karun Nair hammers a couple of boundaries. One tennis shot as well. England forced to make field changes

1450 hrs IST: Now a milestone for R Ashwin! He becomes the fifth player to take 25 or more wickets and score 300 or more runs in a Test series. Only George Giffen, A Faulkner, Richie Benuad and Ian Botham have done it in the past

1446 hrs IST: Third new ball taken by England! Stuart Broad is back into the attack. Can he trouble the Indian batsmen who look at ease in Chennai

1444 hrs IST: 600 runs for India in the first innings. India now lead by 123 runs. Ashwin and Karun Nair are free flowing now. When can we see a declaration coming?

1439 hrs IST: Maiden double century for Karun Nair as he creams one through the covers to get a boundary! An exceptional innings from the youngster. KL Rahul could not do it but his Karnataka teammate does it. Clam celebrations from his and a standing ovation from crowd and dressing room

1437 hrs IST: Three runs from the over after Tea. 150-run partnership for Karun Nair and R Ashwin for the sixth wicket. Brilliant effort this. Karun Nair will be on strike and on 197*

1433 hrs IST: Players are back for the final session of play in Chennai. India resume at 582 for the loss of five wickets. We have Moeen Ali bowling to Karun Nair who is resuming at 195*

1412 hrs IST: TEA! R Ashwin and Karun Nair carry India into the second break with the hosts on 582/5 and ahead by 105 runs. Another gruelling session for the English bowling attack. And another session belonging to India.

1410 hrs IST: Ashwin has been caught leg before by Keaton Jennings and the umpire raises his finger. REVIEWED BY INDIA! Pitching outside off and the impact is in line with no edge but it is missing the leg stump. Successful review by India. Ashwin remains unbeaten on 54.

1357 hrs IST: India lead by 95 runs after 161 overs. Ashwin and Nair have done exceptionally well to take India here. We have around four overs before Tea in Chennai. Nair will be on strike as Moeen Ali comes into the attack

1350 hrs IST: FIFTY! R Ashwin gets to his 10th Test half-century. Excellent innings from the all-rounder. This has been an impressive series for Ashwin. India are 568 for the loss of five wickets and lead by 91 runs now

1346 hrs IST: A surprise here from England. Keaton Jennings will bowl for England. This will be his first over in Test cricket. Karun Nair is on strike

1344 hrs IST: 11 runs from the Dawson over and all 11 runs off Karun Nair’s bat. Couple of boundaries in that over. He moves on to 183* now. Tea is just 25 minutes away. Will he get it before the break?

1339 hrs IST: Ashwin moves closer to another half-century with a boundary. He is on 47*. India are now past 550-run mark. Nair will be on 172* and on strike as Dawson comes on to bowl for England

1332 hrs IST: India move on to 539 for the loss of five wickets in Chennai. They lead by 62 runs against England. 155 overs have been bowled by England in the Indian innings. Here’s Dawson

1327 hrs IST: England are appealing for a catch against Karun Nair. Ben Stokes is claiming a catch. The umpire says not out. Then he tells England to hold. Has a talk with the leg-umpire and sends it to the third umpire to review it. Is there any bat involved at all? The UltraEdge shows no spike. Remains not out.

1323 hrs IST: 100-run partnership between Ashwin and Nair. Excellent batting from the two. 100 off 180 balls for the sixth wickets. Ashwin is currently on 40*

1318 hrs IST: The UltraEdge shows a big spike on the Karun Nair reverse-sweep. England appealed but umpire was not interested. India are 532 for the loss of five wickets after 152 overs

1313 hrs IST: India are 530 for the loss of five wickets. Their lead is more than 50 runs. Ashwin and Karun Nair batting nice. Drinks for the players in Chennai

1304 hrs IST: Maiden from Adil Rashid. India remain at 524 for five wickets. They lead by 47 runs. End of the 149th over. Joe Root is in charge of the proceedings as Alastair Cook is off the field

1300 hrs IST: India now lead by 47 runs. They have scored 61 runs in the 13 overs bowled so far in this session. England’s over-rate has been poor in this match. Rashid again

1453 hrs IST: Ashwin moves on to 31* with a boundary and India are 515 for 5. They lead by 28 runs now. Karun Nair on strike as Adil Rashid comes on to bowl for England

1447 hrs IST: Karun Nair gets to his 150! That is a great feat in your third Test. He continues to impress. Standing ovation from dressing room and the Chennai crowd to him

1446 hrs IST: 500 up for India in the 144th over. Nair is just hammering Moeen Ali. Two consecutive boundaries and a single as India move on to 507 for the loss of five wickets. Excellent batting. He will keep strike as Adil Rashid replaces Jake Ball in the attack

1442 hrs IST: Karun Nair just delighting the Chennai crowd with his stroke making another four for him. India making some quick runs. Jake Ball goes for six more runs in the over

1238 hrs IST: A cut through slips for Ashwin off Moeen Ali gets him four runs. This is just exceptional. No trouble at all. India are now 491 for the loss of five wickets. India lead by 15 runs

1235 hrs IST: Cheeky from Nair as he puts a straight ramp to a short ball and it goes over the keeper’s head for four! 50-run stand for Nair and Ashwin. Some exceptional batting from the two

1231 hrs IST: Eight from the over of Moeen Ali. India are 480 for the loss of five wickets. Jake Ball once again for England. It has been a great innings for India so far

1229 hrs IST: SIX! Excellent shot from Ashwin as he comes down the pitch and hoists Moeen Ali for a big six over long-on. That will be first innings lead to India in this match

1227 hrs IST: A maiden over to Ashwin from Jake Ball. India remain at 472 for the loss of five wickets. Moeen Ali to Karun Nair now. India still trail by 5 runs

1223 hrs IST: Moeen Ali gives away six runs. A boundary from Karun Nair in that over. India now trail by only five runs. Here’s Jake Ball to R Ashwin as India eye lead against England

1219 hrs IST: Jake Ball with a decent first over for of his of the day. Just a single from it. Moeen Ali will continue for England. India watchful in the first two overs after Lunch

1215 hrs IST: Two runs from the over of Moeen Ali and India move on to 465 for the loss of five wickets. A single each to Nair and Ashwin. Jake Ball will be the bowler from the other end for England

1211 hrs IST: Players are back on the field for the second session of play in Chennai. Moeen Ali will begin proceeding with the first over after Lunch. R Ashwin on strike for India

1200 hrs IST: 10 minutes to start of play in Chennai. The first session clearly belonged to India. Can Ashwin and Nair make the second also to India? It will be a big ask as they will look to score some quick runs as well.

1145 hrs IST: This match is nicely set up now. Karun Nair has helped India to be in a position to take a big lead and put England under pressure. This pitch is still good enough to bat on

1133 hrs IST: Lunch on Day 4! India trail by only 14 runs in the first innings now. They have added 72 runs and lost 1 wicket in that session. Karun Nair is unbeaten on 122. Ashwin is on 9*. India will resume at 463 for the loss of five wickets after the break

1128 hrs IST: Ashwin cuts one through the third man region and gets a four! India move on to 457 for five and now trail England by only 20 runs. England with a change in bowling for the last over before Lunch. Adil Rashid comes on

1125 hrs IST: Ashwin being very watchful in his innings. He knows Lunch is round the corner and also India are still 24 runs behind England’s total. Here’s Dawson with the penultimate over of the day

1121 hrs IST: Single of the over from Dawson. We may get three more overs before Lunch in Chennai if Stokes gets through his in quick time as he comes on to bowl

1117 hrs IST: 450 up for India. They are 451 for the loss of five wickets. They are just 26 runs behind. Here’s Liam Dawson once again. England have been persisting with him

1113 hrs IST: Another decent over from Liam Dawson. Just two runs. End of the 130th over in the Indian innings and they are 449 for the loss of five wickets. It’s Ben Stokes again to bowl

1109 hrs IST: Slow phase of play for India. Only a single in the last two overs. Ashwin and Karun Nair have been cautious to start with. We are just 20 minutes awat from Lunch on fourth day

1103 hrs IST: Two consecutive boundaries for Karun Nair in that over. He has a broken bat as well. India move on to 445 for the loss of five wickets. Liam Dawson continues for England

1058 hrs IST: Single from the Liam Dawson over. England have only used three bowlers so far in the morning session. Here’s Ben Stokes again and Karun Nair is on strike for India

1050 hrs IST: R Ashwin is the new man in. Chennai gives a huge cheer as he comes out to bat. One local boy gone, the other comes in. India are 435 for the loss of five wickets and 42 runs behind England

1047 hrs IST: WICKET! Murali Vijay is gone. Liam Dawson gets one straight on and Vijay is late to get back. Strikes him on the back leg. Umpire gives it out after England appeal. Vijay has a word with Nair and decides to review. That delivery is dead on straight. Pitching, impact and hitting all three reds

1043 hrs IST: HUNDRED! Karun Nair scores his maiden Test ton for India with a boundary! Excellent innings from the youngester that has put India in a good position

1039 hrs IST: Single from the over of Dawson. Karun Nair moves on to 99*. He has to wait for the next over as Vijay defends the remaining deliveries. Stokes to Nair in the next over

1033 hrs IST: India reach 430 for the loss of four wickets and it will be drinks. Karun Nair will be on strike when play resumes after drinks. He is on 98*

1028 hrs IST: Four runs from the Liam Dawson over. Karun Nair has kept his cool in the 90s. No rash shots and only proper cricket. Ben Stokes, who is getting some reverse in Chennai, continues for England

1024 hrs IST: 50-run stand comes up between Karun Nair and Murali Vijay. The former is closing in on a hundred. Chennai crowd is getting behind him. India continue there charge

1020 hrs IST: Karun Nair moves into the 90s with a couple of runs. He has to pe paitence to reach the three-figure mark. No rash shots here. England with a bowling change as Ben Stokes comes on to bowl

1015 hrs IST: England have failed to get their bowlers right. Cook has been persisting with Liam Dawson for long. He is not their first choice but still has bowled the maximum overs. Here’s him again

1010 hrs IST: Karun Nair goes big and clears the boundary! SIX! India move on to 410 for the loss of four wickets. Here’s Stuart Broad once again for England

1006 hrs IST: There was indeed a thin edge there. Murali Vijay very luck to stay there. Maiden over from Broad. He is not happy with the decision. Liam Dawson continues

1004 hrs IST: Was there an edge? Stuart Broad with another leg-cutter. Just rolling his fingers over it. Murali Vijay plays it away from the body. England go up as soon as Bairstow catches it. Umpire says not out. Broad was already celebrating but Vijay stays. England have no reviews left

1002 hrs IST: Another decent over from Dawson. He is able to grip the ball but there is no turn from the pitch that can trouble the batsmen. Here’s Stuart Broad for England

0958 hrs IST: Maiden over from Broad. This is a very positive start from India. No risks taken and rotating the strike nicely. Here’s Liam Dawson again for England

0953 hrs IST: 400 up for India. Three runs from the over of Liam Dawson. Nice start for India as Karun Nair and Murali Vijay look comfortable. Stuart Broad again for England with Murali Vijay on strike

0949 hrs IST: Four on the last ball of the Stuart Broad over but that could have been a wicket as wel. That went throught the slip region. India move on to 399 for the loss of four wickets. Liam Dawson comes on again

0943 hrs IST: Gripping over from Liam Dawson. Only a single but more importantly turn and bounce. Karun Nair was surprised. Here’s Broad with his second over of the day for England

0939 hrs IST: Stuart Broad finishes his over after some problems with the landing area but it is done now.Three runs off it. Liam Dawson will start from the other end. Karun Nair on strike

0931 hrs IST: All set for the first over of the day. Stuart Broad has the ball in hand. Karun Nair in on strike for India. There is a slip and a short over. Also a gully in place

0914 hrs IST: Until play begins in Chennai, you can catch the Pakistan vs Australia day-night Test which is headed towards a thrilling, thrilling finish – Pakistan vs Australia

0905 hrs IST: It can be Karun Nair’s day to shine. He is batting on 71 and has senior player Murali Vijay at the other end. He has been dropped once at slips but other than that, he has looked in complete control. Will he make it his day?

0900 hrs IST: Virat Kohli, until being dismissed for 15 in the first innings on Sunday, had always scored more than 40 in this series. But England planned and executed his dismissal to perfection in Chennai. Bharat Sundaresan explains it here – How England put a plan in place and stopped Virat Kohli

0850 hrs IST: KL Rahul deserved a double hundred on day three. He had not done a single wrong thing in his innings until that one sot. A hot which saw him lob the ball to extra cover, where he was caught after making 199. Bharat Sundaresan was in Chennai and saw the innings – A bittersweet symphony

0840 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the fourth day’s play from the fifth Test between India and England from Chennai. India will be resuming at 391 for the loss of four wickets with Karun Nair and Murali Vijay at the crease. England will look to pick some early wickets but the hosts will try and overtake their first innings score of 477. India are just 86 runs behind that.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd