India steady at 60/0 on Day 2, trail England by 417 runs: As it happened

India picked up early wickets on Day 2 against England. (Source: AP) India picked up early wickets on Day 2 against England. (Source: AP)

India produced a solid display of batting with KL Rahul and Parthiv Patel with the latter pushed into open after keeping for 150 overs due to an injury to Murali Vijay. The duo then remained unphased to take the home side to 60/0 at stumps and stand 417 runs behind England’s first innings total.

The visitors didn’t enjoy the best start to the day’s proceedings losing three wickets for 37 runs including that of centurion Moeen Ali. But the lower order came through with debutant Liam Dawson scoring a half century. He was ably supported by Adil Rashid as they put together 108 runs.

Live Cricket Score, India vs England 5th Test Day 2

1625 hrs IST: Final over of the day then, Moeen Ali has the ball and KL Rahul is at the striker’s end. A single from the final delivery and that’s STUMPS! India close Day 2 at 60/0 in 20 overs.

1620 hrs IST: India are past the 50-run mark as KL Rahul picks a single off Adil Rashid. Blocks it towards point and picks up a single in the process. Final ball of the over, Parthiv Patel sends it through the covers for a four. Overpitched by Adil and duly given the treatment.

1609 hrs IST: Two boundaries in two overs from KL Rahul’s bat and runs spilling over in Chennai. The opening duo running hard between the wickets too.

1600 hrs IST: Thick edge off Parthiv Patel but luckily for him, there’s no gully. The edge hits Bairstow’s pad and rises up but it doesn’t fall to an England fielder.

1555 hrs IST: FOUR! Pitched up by Ben Stokes on the off stump to KL Rahul and he carries his weight on to the drive and the ball goes running away to the boundary for a four. Exquisite timing.

1551 hrs IST: Drinks being taken by the players with a bit over half an hour scheduled to be played on Day 2. India look to hold fort for the remainder and take things afresh tomorrow.

1542 hrs IST: First change in bowling by England as Moeen Ali comes into the attack. He begins with a maiden over with Parthiv Patel successfully defending his wicket.

1528 hrs IST: Steady progress by Parthiv and KL Rahul. Calmly going about the reply and riding the pace start by Broad and Ball.

1512 hrs IST: Jake Ball bangs it short and Parthiv Patel slashes at it away from his body. Gets the bottom end of the bat and goes between the second and third slip on the bounce. Joe Root can only muster a finger to it. Races away to the boundary for a four.

1506 hrs IST: Parthiv Patel and KL Rahul open the innings for India. No Murali Vijay who was off the field of play at the time England were bowled out. But he could come on to bat when he’s ready – possibly a shoulder issue. Stuart Broad has the ball. First over produces 2/0.

STAT ALERT: Rahul/Parthiv is the 7th different opening pair in this series (4 by India, 3 by Eng) – the most in a series this millennium. — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) December 17, 2016

1455 hrs IST: Mishra cleans up Jake Ball. England bowled out for 477. Mishra was wicket-less so far but he picks his first one which is England’s last. A great batting effort from Dawson on debut. He remains unbeaten on 66. England pacers will have around 22 overs to bowl at India

1452 hrs IST: Another SIX! This time, Jake Ball down the ground and mover long-on for a massive six. This is aggressive from England. Ashwin going for some runs there

1450 hrs IST: SIX! Axar Patel makes a since attempt to catch Dawson at deep mid-wicket. Actually had it in control. But the balance makes him fall and he tounces the ropes with his shoulder. Good shot from Dawson

1448 hrs IST: Maiden over from Jadeja. England still have Dawson at the crease. They can count on him for some more runs as he has batted really well today. Ashwin now

1445 hrs IST: 155 overs bowled in this England innings and they are 459 for the loss of nine wickets. Ashwin with a decent over. How long before India wrap this England innings. Jadeja will continue from the other end

1440 hrs IST: WICKET! Stuart Broad is run-out after a good piece of fielding by KL Rahul on the ropes. Broad plays it down fine leg region. KL Rahul cuts short the boundary but seeing that he is going to go over the ropes, throws it in the air. Comes back in and throws. Broad was going for the third but Dawson says no. Broad is late to turn and has stumbled. He is just short

1438 hrs IST: India review! Ashwin coming round the wicket to Dawson. Umpire says not-out. Kohli reviews. That is pitching in line, hitting in line but it is turning too much and missing the stumps. India lose their reviews

1435 hrs IST: Just a single from the Jadeja over. Ashwin will bowl from the other end. Murali Vijay is off the field and Axar Patel is on for him

1433 hrs IST: Ravindra Jadeja starts the final session for India with Liam Dawson taking strike. England resume at 452 for the loss of eight wickets. India will look to wrap this innings up quickly

1410 hrs IST: A maiden over from Ashwin and that will be Tea in Chennai. A session that belongs to England. 32 overs bowled and England scored exactly 100 runs. Only wicket to fall was that of Adil Rashid.

1407 hrs IST: 450 up for England in the 150th over. Four from that over from Ishant. England are 452 for the loss of eight wickets. Ashwin comes on to bowl what will be the last over before Lunch in Chennai

1402 hrs IST: Ashwin with an expensive over. Eight from it as England move on to 448 for the loss of eight wickets. Another change in bowling as Ishant Sharma comes on to bowl.

1358 hrs IST: Another good over from Umesh Yadav as he keeps a great line and length. But five runs from it. England are 440 for the loss of eight wickets. Ashwin to continue for India from the other end

1353 hrs IST: FIFTY! Liam Dawson has a half-century on debut for England. An exceptional innings from him. Has helped England a lot here. England are 435 for the loss of eight wickets at the end of the that over.

1349 hrs IST: End of a successful over from Umesh. Only a single from that over. England are 430 for the loss of eight wickets. Ashwin back on for India. Dawson is closing-in on his half-century

1345 hrs IST: WICKET! India strike, finally. Umesh Yadav gets Adil Rashid caught behind. Outside the off-stump line that bounced a bit too much. Rashid gets a healthy edge. England lose their eighth wicket

1343 hrs IST: Five runs from the Ashwin over. No wicket. Umesh Yadav to continue and Adil Rashid will be on strike. Less than half hour to go for Tea. India will dearly like a wicket or two before they go to the break

1340 hrs IST: Two runs from the over of Umesh. England moving on nicely. Change of ends for Ashwin. Will we see a wicket now? Kohli trying hard and so are his bowlers.

1336 hrs IST: India with another change in bowling. Umesh Yadav comes on to bowl. He is replacing Ashwin. Liam Dawson, who is on 47*, will be on strike to him. England are 422 for seven

1334 hrs IST: Another boundary from Rashid. 100-run stand between Rashid and Dawson. What a stand for England. Dawson also looking great in the middle. England are 422 for the loss of seven wickets

1332 hrs IST: FIFTY! Adil Rashid with another magnificent drive through off-side to bring up his second Test half-century. He has been excellent today. Brilliant for England as well

1328 hrs IST: Maiden over from Jadeja. He was coming over the wicket and Rashid just padded most deliveries. And we have a change in bowling as Ashwin comes on to bowl. Crowd chants “Ashwin, Ashwin”

1325 hrs IST: Six runs from the Mishra over. India struggling to get a wicket here. Ravindra Jadeja will continue for the home team. Englanda are 410 for the loss of seven wickets. Chennai crowd is silent

1321 hrs IST: One run from the Jadeja over. England are 404 for the loss of seven wickets. Can they reach 500 in Chennai? India continuing with Amit Mishra and his leg-spin. But he is coming around the wicket

1318 hrs IST: 400 up for England at the end of 138 overs. Rashid into his 40s. This partnership is slowly going towards 100. Jadeja to continue from the other end. England flying high

1312 hrs IST: Dawson on 42* and Rashid on 37*. Ravindra Jadeja will continue after drinks for India. England are 398 for the loss of seven wickets. Rashid on strike

1309 hrs IST: An hour gone after Lunch and England still have three wickets in hand. Job well done by Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson. Drinks in Chennai as Kohli and team get time to re-group here

1305 hrs IST: Two runs for England from that Jadeja over. They are now 397 for the loss of seven wickets. Mishra comes on to bowl again. Chennai crowd cheering the Indians. Can they get a wicket here?

1303 hrs IST: Another expensive over from Mishra. England marching towards 400 here. Jadeja to bowl again but Kohli needs quick wickets. These runs can prove to be a thorn in the flesh for India

1300 hrs IST: Two maidens for India. One each from Jadeja and Mishra. England remain at 390 for the loss of seven wickets. India in dire need to wicket here. This partnership is really growing. Mishra again

1255 hrs IST: Now Jadeja looking in his flow. Quick overs, straighter ones, one that goes on. Wicket round the corner I think but Rashid and Dawson have done well and look set in the middle

1253 hrs IST: A gorgeous looking on-drive from Rashid and he gets four for that. England move on to 389 for the loss of seven wickets. Invaluable runs these. Jadeja to continue for India

1250 hrs IST: Single from the Jadeja over. Super quick over once again from the left-arm spinner. He has no run-up whatsoever. Amit Mishra to continue now

1247 hrs IST: Rashid almost caught there! He tries to play it on the leg-side but gets a top edge instead. That loops in the air before falling short of the mid-off fielder. Good over from Mishra. Jadeja now

1243 hrs IST: Seven runs from the over from Jadeja with a boundary as well. India leaking runs now. England are getting them off the edges but they all count. Change in bowling again as Amit Mishra replaces Umesh Yadav

1240 hrs IST: 11 runs from the over of Umesh Yadav. That is the 50-run partnership as well between Rashid and Dawson. England are 372 for the loss of seven wickets. Jadeja to bowl again

1238 hrs IST: Consecutive boundaries for Adil Rashid off the first two balls off the Umesh Yadav over. Lucky ones there but they all count. England finally getting some runs. This partnership is really helping them

1237 hrs IST: Single off the last ball of the Jadeja over. India struggling to pick wickets after the break. These are important runs for England. Umesh yadav to continue for the home team

1234 hrs IST: Maiden over from Umesh Yadav. Excellent line and length from the pacer. England finding it diffuclt to score runs now. We have another change in bowling as Jadeja replaces Ashwin

1229 hrs IST: Two runs from the Ashwin over. India with a change in bowling and it is Umesh Yadav who will bowl. He is replacing Ishant Sharma. A spinner would have made more sense here. Anyway, Umesh here

1225 hrs IST: Single from the Ishant over. England move on to 358 for the loss of seven wickets. He has been impressive today. Ashwin comes back to bowl. Rashid on strike for England

1220 hrs IST: Single run from the Ashwin over. No experiments from Ashwin there. Straight, off-spinner’s deliveries those. England move on to 357 for the loss of seven wickets in Chennai. Ishant Sharma again

1216 hrs IST: England start with four runs from the first over. Straight line from Ishant and stump-to-stump. Dawsona and Rashid playing it well. Ashwin will resume from the other for India

1210 hrs IST: Players are walking out to the middle for the second session of play in Chennai. India will be operating with Ishant Sharma while England have Adil Rashid on strike. England resume on 352 for the loss of seven wickets

1131 hrs IST: That will be Lunch on Day 2 in Chennai! England are 352 for the loss of seven wickets. They have added 68 runs to their overnight score in the first session. India have picked up three wickets. So India will be very happy to take this session. Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid the two unbeaten batsmen for England now

1130 hrs IST: 350 up for England. Dawson with a beautiful cover drive off Mishra and gets four. Takes a single on the next ball. Both of them are frustrating India now

1127 hrs IST: Single from the over of Ishant. Dawson is no mug with the bat there. Nice leaves and he has played the short ball well. We have Amit Mishra to bowl the last over before Lunch in Chennai

1122 hrs IST: Another maiden for Mishra. That was a quick over as well. He has bowled well from this end. England static for now. Ishant Sharma comes on to bowl which will probably be the second last over before Lunch

1118 hrs IST: Decent over there by Ishant Sharma as he gives away only two runs. He is trying the short ball but he doesn’t have the pace as other Indian pacers. Mishra to continue from the other for India

1113 hrs IST: That is another maiden. England turning watchful as we enter the last 15 minutes before Lunch in Chennai. India with a change in bowling just before Lunch as Ishant Sharma in brought back into the attack in place of Jadeja

1109 hrs IST: Another maiden from India. Ravindra Jadeja taking no time in finishing his over. England remain static. Mishra comes on again as England move closer to 400. Dawson and Rashid at the crease.

1106 hrs IST: Jadeja completed his over without much pain. Amit Mishra follows it with a maiden. This time it was an impressive over. England are 344 for the loss of seven wickets. Jadeja continues for India

1103 hrs IST: There is an on-field collision between Jadeja and Rashid. Jadeja is down on the field. Rashid played it through covers and set off for a run. The throw at non-striker’s end is wayward and Jadeja runs to collect it. Rashid is also coming in the same line. Both collide and something has hit Jadeja in the chest. Probably Rashid’s elbow. He is in pain and physio is out

1101 hrs IST: Mishra with a good over but he is missing that turn and nip that he usually has. He has struggled in this match so far. India need these seven wickets quickly. Jadeja is back and Adil Rashid is on strike

1058 hrs IST: Super quick maiden over from Ravindra Jadeja. Adil Rashid happy to play that over. Good defence as well. And now we have another change in bowling. Amit Mishra replaces R Ashwin the attack

1056 hrs IST: Not the best of overs from Ashwin. Some runs for Dawson and England here. Six runs there. England move on to 339 for the loss of seven wickets. Ravindra Jadeja comes on again for India

1053 hrs IST: That was another quick over from Jadeja. Only three runs from it. He was India’s leading bowler on Friday. Kohli will like him to repeat the same today. Ashwin from the other end for India

1050 hrs IST: Nicely done from Dawson. He doesn’t show any nerves and is coming forward to defend as well. Good batting skills against the spinner. Ashwin only goes for 1 run. And we have a change in bowling as Ravindra Jadeja comes on to bowl

1046 hrs IST: Some runs for England in that over. Dawson gets a four off Umesh on the last ball of the over and England reach 328 for the loss of seven wickets. India continue with Ashwin

1041 hrs IST: 105 overs have been bowled in the England innings. They have reached 322 for the loss of seven wickets. India bowlers, especailly pacers, have really impressed. Dawson and Adil Rashid at the crease

1035 hrs IST: WICKET! Moeen Ali falls in the trap. Umesh Yadav bowls a short ball and Moeen pulls it straight to the fielder in the deep. India planning that dismissal perfectly. There were three fielders in the deep for this. England lose their seventh

1030 hrs IST: Only a single from the Ashwin over. That will be drinks as well. The first hour clearly belongs to India. They have picked two wickets and have not allowed England to run away this morning. The match pretty much in balance

1027 hrs IST: Three runs this time from the Umesh Yadav. A scare for Moeen as he was almost run-out by Jadeja. Missed it by a whisker. Ashwin back again for India. He has got this crowd buzzing in Chennai

1022 hrs IST: Good over from Ashwin. He is looking threatening now. Dawson almost played it back to Ashwin. Three runs from the over. Umesh Yadav again for India. He has three fielders on the leg-side for Moeen. expect the short ball

1019 hrs IST: Maiden over to start with from Umesh Yadav. Liam Dawson just happy to play it our. England are 312 for the loss of six wickets. Ashwin again for India as they search for the remaining four wickets

1015 hrs IST: Another nice over from Ashwin as he gets some purchase off the pitch. One turned away from Moeen but one came back into him. Dawson also gets his first runs in Test cricket. Umesh Yadav replaces Ishant Sharma at the other end

1011 hrs IST: 98 overs gone and England are 310 for the loss of six wickets. A maiden over from Ishant Sharma to Liam Dawson. Moeen Ali will be on strike as Ashwin comes on to bowl for Inida. Battle to see

1007 hrs IST: Nasty! Excellent short ball from Ishant Sharma that hits Liam Dawson straight on the helmet. That will wake him up a bit. Second ball he faced in Test cricket. He is getting the helmet changed

1005 hrs IST: Moeen Ali knows how to own a bowler. He dances down the pitch to send one over long-off for a six! Flat six! He then sends one through mid-wicket for four. Ashwin with a costly over. Ishant Sharma to continue and debutant Liam Dawson is on strike

0959 hrs IST: WICKET! Ishant Sharma gets a wicket. Jos Buttler has to go this time. Excellent bowling from Ishant. The review was unsuccessful but this time Ishant bowls a straighter one that hits Buttler closer towards the stumps. Umpire has no doubt. Moeen Ali says out to Buttler. No review

0958 hrs IST: 300 up for England. Just a single from Moeen Ali to complete that for England. He is taking on the short stuff from Ishant. He is not in control of that shot but manages

0955 hrs IST: Jos Buttler is using his feet nicely. Moves closer to the ball to play Ashwin. India aren’t putting a lot of close in fielders. Three runs from the over of Ashwin. Ishant Sharma to continue

0951 hrs IST: End of the Ishant over. Good bowling that. He tried the short ball to Moeen Ali and almost got the wicket as he top-edged it to fine-leg. Falls in safe area. Ashwin back again to bowl for India

0948 hrs IST: India review! Ishant Sharma gets one to nip back into Jos Buttler. He has shuffled across a long way. On-field umpire has turned down India’s appeal for leg-before. Virat Kohli thinks and thinks and then decided to review it. No bat there, but the impact is outside off-stump. Bad review from India as it looked not out even in real-time

0945 hrs IST: Ashwin gives only three runs from his over. England are 291 for the loss of five wickets. Ishant Sharma to continue for India. The crowd is slowly filling in at the Chepauk. They want Ashwin to pick more wickets

0941 hrs IST: Ishant Sharma with a nice over. Good line just outside the off stump and good length bowling. England are 288 for the loss of five wickets. Ashwin will bowl again and Moeen Ali is on strike.

0936 hrs IST: Ishant Sharma with the ball from the other end. England have to rebuild as Ben Stokes is dismissed. Jos Buttler is the new man in for them. Moeen Ali has to take the charge again while Buttler settles in

0933 hrs IST: WICKET! Ashwin has a wicket in Chennai! Fifth ball of the day and he has sent Ben Stokes back in the hut. Beautiful bowling from him. He draws Stokes forward and a hint of turn on the ball that makes it go away from the left hander. Faint edge and Parthiv Patel makes no mistake. Crowd is abuzz

0930 hrs IST: R Ashwin will begin the day’s play with the ball. Moeen Ali is on strike. The crowd gives a loud cheer as they see Ashwin with the ball. We are all set for the start of the second day in Chennai

0928 hrs IST: Indian players walking out to the middle for the second day’s play. Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes also making their way to the middle. The former is unbeaten 120 and the latter is batting on 5

0920 hrs IST: Indian spinners were ineffective on day one and Virat Kohli had a difficult time in rotating his bowlers as they failed to results. Only Jadeja was the bowlers who actually troubled the batsmen.

0910 hrs IST: The pitch was on the slower side on Friday. It did not have anything for the pace bowlers. The spinners did get the turn but never not very dangerous. How will it behave today? Here is the video of it

How much can the Day 2 track offer? What’s in store for the bowlers? We find out in a bit #INDvENG #TeamIndia @Paytm Test Cricket pic.twitter.com/UBHWVHZQ4l — BCCI (@BCCI) December 17, 2016

0900 hrs IST: Joe Root had practice on the streets outside the Chepauk with tennis ball. It was not just a random practice session but there was a lost more purpose to it. Root, who scored 88 on the first day, explained it in the post day presser – With tennis ball, Joe Root shakes off his shadow of doubt

0850 hrs IST: Moeen Ali scored his 5th Test and the second of the series but that was after KL Rahul dropped him zero. He made the most of the reprive and put his head down to score a century. It was a great innings and Bharat Sundaresan has put it here – Dropped on zero, Moeen Ali finishes a hero

0840 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the second day’s play of the fifth Test between India and England from Chennai. England will resume their batting at 284 for the loss of four wickets with Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes being the two overnight batsmen. India picked up four wickets on Friday, three to Ravindra Jadeja and one to Ishant Sharma.

