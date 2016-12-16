England 284/4 at stumps on Day 1 of 5th Test, India vs England: As it happened

Joe Root scored 88 runs for England. (Source: AP) Joe Root scored 88 runs for England. (Source: AP)

For the first time in this series, India’s R Ashwin proved ineffective as the spinner failed to pick a wicket for his team and England reached 284/4 at stumps on day one of the fifth Test in Chennai. Moeen Ali struck his fifth Test century and second of the series to take his team close to 300 on the first day itself. Joe Root was the other batsman who shined for England as he scored 88 runs. For India, Ravindra Jadeja picked up the three wickets while Ishant Sharma picked the other one wicket.

India vs England, 5th Test Day 1

1630 hrs IST: STUMPS! England close at 284 for the loss of four wickets. Moeen Ali remains unbeaten for 120. Ben Stokes is unbeaten at 5. Jadeja picked up three wickets. England will be very happy with the day

1622 hrs IST: 88 overs gone and Jadeja will bowl with the new ball now. There is still some time and we may get an extra over. May be a couple as well. Here’s Jadeja for the moment

1616 hrs IST: 1, 000 Test runs for Moeen Ali in this calendar year! He also got an inside edge there but past the keeper. Some luck there for him. And credit to him for this innings. Keeping his head down for this long

1612 hrs IST: Two consecutive fours in that over from Ishant. Moeen Ali strike the boundaries. England move on to 274 for the loss of four wickets. Ashwin will share the new ball from the other end

1608 hrs IST: New ball taken by India. Ishant Sharma is bowling. Will it help India or will it be quick runs for England? Moeen Ali is looking set and will be on strike

1602 hrs IST: HUNDRED! Moeen Ali gets to his 5th Test century and second of the series. Gets there with a single. This is first Test ton at number four. He has batted at every position except number 10 and 11

1555 hrs IST: 82 overs bowled in the England innings. Two off it bowled by Mishra. Will India take the new ball now? Two left handers at the crease for England. And Kohli bring on Ashwin with the old ball. Nice change this from the Indian captain

1551 hrs IST: WICKET! Jonny Bairstow has hit one straight to covers. He is livid with himself. He has fallen for 49. That was a bit slow and Bairstow was already into his shot. Ravindra Jadeja gets his third wicket and gives India an important breakthrough. England 253 for 4

1544 hrs IST: Only four runs from the next three runs for England. Jadeja with a maiden in between. Good control from India over the runs but no wickets so far in this session. Mishra is back to bowl yet another over for India

1535 hrs IST: So only one over for Karun Nair. Ravindra Jadeja to bowl again after drinks. India will be hoping to pick some wickets in this last over of play. They are running through these overs. Here’s Jadeja

1533 hrs IST: Mishra with four runs from that over as well. 76 overs have been bowled and new ball will be due after four more overs. But for the time being. Drinks for the players now. England are 243 for the loss of three wickets

1529 hrs IST: Four runs from that over of Nair. Nice deliveries some of them. Amit Mishra will be bowling the next over for India. The runs are coming slow now for England. But Moeen Ali approaching a hundred

1525 hrs IST: Virat Kohli has made an interesting change in bowling. Karun Nair comes on to bowl. Bairstow will be on strike. Nair will be bowling some off breaks here

1520 hrs IST: Review! India are going to a review after on-field umpire says not out to a LBW appeal. Mishra thinks he has got his man. The ball of is turning into Moeen Ali as Mishra bowls round the wicket. The impact in in the line. But only 40 percent of the ball is hitting the stumps. That will remain not out. India lose their reviews

1512 hrs IST: Some runs for England and also a missed stumping chance off Jadeja. The Indian spinners have their tail up as the ball is turning in Chennai. Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow the two batsmen in the middle

1506 hrs IST: Just the two runs from the Jadeja over. We are back to normalcy in Chennai. No sixes in that over. A lot of catches have fallen short of the Indian fielders which shows that this is a slow surface in Chennai

1503 hrs IST: Another humongous shot from Bairstow and we have another six. This is super stuff from Bairstow. Over long-on for another maximum. England have moved on nicely after Tea. Jadeja to continue for India

1459 hrs IST: Seven runs from the Jadeja over. Eventful over as Jadeja was once again convinced that he had Moeen Ali leg-before wicket but it was hitting Moeen outside the line of off-stum. Ashwin again

1455 hrs IST: SIX! Bairstow does not hold back. He has sent the first ball from Jadeja over the ropes for a big six! That surprised a few. England once again positive after Tea break

1451 hrs IST: 200 up for England. A brilliant effort given the slow start and two early wickets. Moeen Ali is still unbeaten and credit should be given to him. Also to Joe Root whose 88 will be crucial in this England innings.

1445 hrs IST: Five runs from the over from Umesh Yadav. Ravindra Jadeja with a good save at covers. Moeen Ali is looking good for some more runs. Bairstow is not letting the Indian bowlers to settle down. Ashwin for India now

1440 hrs IST: Not a wicket in that over but one run. Ashwin has got flight, dip and turn but now wicket. Umesh to continue for India. Jonny Bairstow will now be on strike. England are 187 for the loss of three wickets

1436 hrs IST: England start with three runs from that over. Ashwin will be the bowler from the other end. He has to pick a wicket or to get into his form. Local boy needs only one to get going

1431 hrs IST: Players are back for the final session of play! Umesh Yadav to bowl the first over and Moeen Ali will be on strike. This is the 61st over of the England innings. They resume at 183 for the loss of three wickets

1410 hrs IST: A umpire review for a catch claimed by India. Bairstow hit it to square-leg. Replays show it hit the ground. Ashwin ends with a maiden and England are 182/3 at Tea. That session belonged the visitors with Moeen Ali on 63*. Big task ahead for India in the third session

1405 hrs IST: SIX! That is such great hitting from Bairstow. Deposits one behind the sight screen. England move on to 179 for the loss of three wickets. India bring on Ashwin just before Tea. Can he strike?

1400 hrs IST: Only two runs from the Jadeja over. England move on to 171 for the loss of two wickets. Jadeja to continue for India. Bairstow on strike and he can find batting difficult on this track

1355 hrs IST: Maiden from Jadeja. The wicket will surely push back England. Bairstow played out the over. Ishant Sharma to continue with 15 minutes left for Tea. Can he get some reverse swing here?

1352 hrs IST: Two easy runs for England in that over. Jonny Bairstow in the new man for England. Ravindra Jadeja to continue for India. This is an important phase for both team. India push for another wicket, England rebuild

1347 hrs IST: Ishant Sharma to bowl for India now. India have got the breakthrough that they needed. Should press for one more before they head to Tea in 23 minutes. Kohli will like one here

1342 hrs IST: WICKET! Joe Root out for 88. Jadeja and Kohli appeal for a caught behind. Parthiv was late to appeal. Umpire says not out. India review after thinking. There is a spike on the ultra-edge. Has the bat touched the ground? Third umpire doesn’t think so. Root has to go

1339 hrs IST: Jadeja with two runs from his over then Mishra bowls a maiden. India searching for a breakthrough. We are entering the last 30 minutes of Tea. Jadeja to continue

1333 hrs IST: Six runs from that over and England are 163 for the loss of two wickets. England’s session run-rate is over four here. The pitch is slow but it is not turning so far. Jadeja again for India in Chennai

1329 hrs IST: England are 157 for the loss of two wickets. They have been positive in this season and none of the Indian bowlers have been able to trouble them. Root and Moeen the key for them as they look to go forward

1327 hrs IST: That is an excellent fifty from Moeen Ali! Putting his head down and no risks taken. England need more from him. Really good innings from the left-hander here

1324 hrs IST: Pitched up and Moeen Ali gets to the pitch of it as well. Finds the gap through the off side and gets a boundary. Excellent drive that. 150 up for England and they are looking strong now

1323 hrs IST: Another sweep shot from Joe Root that goes to the boundary. He has used that shot to great effect in this innings. He is closing in on a ton. Mishra to bowl the 50th over of the England innings.

1320 hrs IST: No success again for Mishra and England score two more runs from his over. India began with Ashwin and Jadeja but now the pair bowling in Jadeja and Mishra. Jadeja again

1316 hrs IST: Ravindra Jadeja with a tidy over. Two runs from it. England’s run-rate is just below three runs. Amit Mishra to continue from the other end. England are 139 for the loss of two wickets

1312 hrs IST: Amit Mishra gives away five more runs from his over. England move on nicely and have scored some quick runs after Lunch. Mishra not getting as much turn as other spinners. An hour after Lunch gone and time for drinks

1308 hrs IST: Seven from the Ashwin over. He has bowled 14 overs and given away 41 runs. India with another change in bowling as Amit Mishra comes on to bowl for India. Joe Root will be on strike for England

1304 hrs IST: England playing out the bowlers with ease now. Ashwin has been keeping the batsmen guessing but he has got no success so far. Root and Moeen Ali have played the pacers with ease. It’s Ashwin again for India

1257 hrs IST: 100-run stand between Root and Moeen Ali as Root sweeps Ashwin for a boundary. Excellent partnership this one for England. They are now 121 for the loss of two wickets. Root has been exceptional here

1251 hrs IST: Five runs from the Ashwin over as well. England move on to 114 for the loss of two wickets. Umesh will be continuing with a hope of some reverse swing for him. Not happening at this moment

1247 hrs IST: Five runs from the Umesh over. Runs coming easily for England after Lunch. Moeen and Joe Root also not having any problems in scoring them. Ashwin back for India

1243 hrs IST: Moeen Ali and Joe Root looking comfortable in this innings. India bring on Umesh Yadav. The ball is 39 overs old. Is there slight reverse for him? India surely need a couple of wickets here

1242 hrs IST: Ashwin with some serious turn in Chennai but for no avail. He is not getting the outside edge of the England batsmen. Kohli thinking of a change here. And it will be after this over

1237 hrs IST: 100 up for England! They have changed their approach after Lunch. Root and Moeen Ali doing it nicely. Indian spinners ineffective so far. Kohli is made to thinking of more

1236 hrs IST: Change of tactics from England now. Some quick runs in this session. Root takes the aerial route as well. England are 99 for the loss of two wickets as Jadeja comes on to bowl to Moeen Ali

1234 hrs IST: FIFTY! Joe Root has done it again! He scores another half-century against India. England need more from him. He has got to his half-century off 91 balls. England scoring some quick runs

1231 hrs IST: Another nice over from Ashwin. He has gone past Moeen Ali’s outside edge so many times now. Root playing defence majorly. England are 85 for the loss of two wickets in Chennai. Jadeja again

1226 hrs IST: Review! India review a denied appeal for leg-before against Moeen Ali. Kohli thinks it is out despite Parthive Patel saying it is outside the off-stump. Jadeja is coming over the wicket to left-hander Ali. Ball pitching is fine, but the impact is outside the off-stump and also the hitting the stumps is umpire’s call. No damage but India lose their one review

1224 hrs IST: Ashwin with a just a single from his over. He is getting it to drift and also turn but England batsmen have managed to play him. Jadeja to continue from the other end. Moeen Ali on strike

1221 hrs IST: Four from the Jadeja over. England have been stabilised now. Ashwin is trying some varieties in the middle but to no avail. He is to bowl to Moeen Ali now

1217 hrs IST: FIFTY partnership up for Root and Moeen as the latter slogs Ashwin to get a four! England are 74 for the loss of two wickets now. Root facing Jadeja now

1214 hrs IST: Jadeja starts with maiden over. England remain at 68 for the loss of two wickets. 30 overs bowled in the England innings. Ashwin to bowl for India from the other end.

1212 hrs IST: Ravindra Jadeja will begin proceedings for India after Lunch. Joe Root will be on strike for England. We are all set for the second session in Chennai. Here we go

1210 hrs IST: Players are back on the field for the second session of play in Chennai. England will resume at 68 for the loss of two wickets with Joe Root playing another masterclass innings. He is unbeaten on 44. He has Moeen Ali at the other end

1131 hrs IST: Ashwin bowls the last over before Lunch. Only a single from that and England go to Lunch at 68 for the loss of two wickets. Joe Root is unbeaten at 44 and that is all his masterclass to make sure England have not lost any more wickets. India will be very happy with the start. The pitch has started to turn now

1124 hrs IST: One run from the Ashwin over. Root played one which fell just short of mid-wicket. Could be the third wicket India were looking for but fell short. Ishant to continue. Probably the penultimate over before Lunch

1120 hrs IST: Single from the over for England. Moeen Ali got some short stuff from Ishant but no damage down. They are now 63 for the loss of two wickets. Joe Root on strike as Ashwin comes on to bowl

1115 hrs IST: A Virat Kohli throw hits the helmet on the field. England will get five extra runs. Ashwin got one to turn one back into Joe Root, who got an inside edge. Six runs off that delivery. Ishant returns for India

1111 hrs IST: Four on the first ball of the Mishra over and Root takes England past the 50-run mark. Slow but they need all these wickets in hand. Ashwin to continue for India from the other end. 20 minutes to Lunch now

1107 hrs IST: Just three runs from that Ashwin over. He is getting into his groove here but slowly. Odd ball turning. He is also beating the batsmen in flight. Mishra to continue for the other end

1104 hrs IST: Five runs from the first over from Mishra. A boundary from Joe Root in that over. England move on to 46 for the loss of two wickets. And change of ends for Ashwin. He replaces Jadeja.

1101 hrs IST: Super quick over from Jadeja. Only a single from that over. And now we have a change in bowling. Amit Mishra is replacing Ashwin. He played the first Test but missed the next three before returning in Chennai

1059 hrs IST: Only two runs from the next two overs. Ashwin and Jadeja bowling in tandem. Root is putting his head down for England as we enter the last 30 minutes before Lunch on day one

1052 hrs IST: A couple if runs off the last ball of the Ashwin over. Nice start by Ashwin as he got slight spin from the pitch. England move on to 38 for the loss of two wickets. India attack with spin from both ends. Jadeja again

1049 hrs IST: Two more runs from the Jadeja over. England move on with Joe Root and Moeen Ali. India keeping it tight in the middle. And we have the local boy R Ashwin into the attack. He will bowl to Moeen Ali

1045 hrs IST: 16 overs gone in the England innings and they are 34 for the loss of two wickets. Jadeja to bowl again. Joe Root on strike. He looking good at the crease. There is turn in this pitch he you pitch the ball in the right areas

1041 hrs IST: DROPPED! KL Rahul with a lazy effort at mid-wicket to let one slip through his hands. Moeen Ali survives. Should have been taken. Two runs off that drop. England move on to 25 for the loss of two wickets

1038 hrs IST: Eventful over! Root edged one but it went between 1st and 3rd slip. Four from that one. Otherwise an excellent over with nice line. Jadeja to continue for India

1033 hrs IST: End of the Jadeja over. Two runs off it. Moeen Ali is the new man in for England. Cook really needs to resolve this issue against left-arm spinners. This was the fifth time he was dismissed by Jadeja. Umesh Yadav again

1030 hrs IST: WICKET! Alastair Cook falls to Ravindra Jadeja again! Fifth time in this series that Jadeja has got him out. Excellent bowling as well. Pitching it wide and drawing Cook forward. He thought it will turn in but it didn’t. Edges it and Kohli takes the catch at slips.

1028 hrs IST: Three runs from the over and England move on to 20 for the loss of one wicket. Root is trying to play his shots but not connecting them. Jadeja to continue for India

1023 hrs IST: There was turn for Jadeja in that over! But there was aggression from Cook as well. Gets a four and it was a beautiful shot through the off-side. England move on to 17 for the loss of one wicket. Change of ends for Umesh Yadav

1020 hrs IST: Ishant bowls another maiden over! He has only given one run so far in his spell and also got the wicket of Jennings. England are 13 for the loss of one wicket. Jadeja will continue and Cook will be on strike

1016 hrs IST: Nice start from Ravindra Jadeja. He had an appeal against Cook for leg-before but was not out. Kohli decided to review but was denied as India had exceeded the time limit to ask for a review. One run from the over. Ishant to continue

1012 hrs IST: Okay! Virat Kohli has some ideas. He brings on Ravindra Jadeja to his left arm spin. Cook, who has been troubled by Jadeja, is on strike

1011 hrs IST: Another maiden over from India. This is a very slow start from England. They are 12 for the loss of one wicket after eight overs. This pitch is hard but looks slow. It will be one of the slow, low bounce pitches

1006 hrs IST: Width on offer from Umesh to Root and he sends it blazing through the point-cover region for four! First boundary of the morning for England. Bad line from Umesh. Ishant round the wicket to Alastair Cook

1000 hrs IST: Wicket-maiden from Ishant. Joe Root is the new man in for England. Ishant has put India ahead early but Root-Cook pair can be very dangerous for India. Umesh Yadav to continue

0956 hrs IST: WICKET! Ishant Sharma gives India the early breakthrough! Keaton Jennings has to go. Excellent line from around the wicket. Jennings plays it away from the body and it was moving away from him. Thick edge to the keeper and Parthiv Patel accepts. England lose their first

0948 hrs IST: Another nice over from Ishant. Just bowling the line outside off-stump and not giving the batsman any room. Only 1 run from the over. Umesh Yadav will bowl the next one for India

0944 hrs IST: Second consecutive maiden from India. Umesh Yadav gives no runs in that over. England remain at 4 for no loss. Ishant to continue from the other end. Ishant is back with his hair bun

0940 hrs IST: On his return, Ishant Sharma starts with a maiden. England remain at 4 for no loss. Keaton Jennings in taking strike as Umesh Yadav continues from the other end. This will be the third over of the England innings

0935 hrs IST: Excellent start from Umesh Yadav as he gives only four runs from it. Ishant Sharma will be sharing the new ball from the other end. He is back in Indian team after getting married.

0932 hrs IST: Alastair Cook guides ball down the leg-side on the first ball and takes a couple. That will be his 11, 000 Test runs for him. Amit Mishra was chasing it and when he slid, had his knee jarred in the turf. Looks fine now

0931 hrs IST: Umesh Yadav will bowl the first of the match and England captain Alastair Cook will be on strike for the first ball. There is reasonable crowd in Chennai and we are also all set for the match. Here we go

0928 hrs IST: We are done with the National Anthems. England openers are making their way to the middle. Virat Kohli and the team are taking their field positions. Jayant has an injury and is being rested

0920 hrs IST: The two teams are walking out to the middle for the National Anthems. First it will be England’s anthem followed by the anthem of India. This will be on final time they are coming out for the anthems in this series.

0910 hrs IST: Virat Kohli with an unchanged XI. Jayant Yadav makes way for Amit Mishra while Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been dropped to bring in Ishant Sharma, who recently got married.

0906 hrs IST: Apart from Broad coming back for England, they have also brought in Dawson. He will be making his debut for England.

0904 hrs IST: Virat Kohli is happy to be in this position. Doesn’t mind batting in the second innings and says “not a bad position to be in. There is a lot of dampness around due to the conditions in Chennai.”

0900 hrs IST: England win toss and elect to bat. Cook agrees they are playing for pride here. James Anderson in out for them for this match and this is the reason. Stuart Broad is back. They have also left out Chris Woakes

0855 hrs IST: And Kohli walked about the importance of Jayant Yadav. He explained why he has been one of the most important cog in this line-up. It’s all covered here – For Virat Kohli, third spinner isn’t ‘middle child’

0850 hrs IST: 10 minutes to the toss. Kohli in Thursday’s presser expressed how he wants to prepare for the England tour that is scheduled in 2018. He expressed his desire to play in county cricket. Bharat Sundaresan writes about that and much more – Monkey off back, Virat Kohli eyes Year of Dog

0840 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the fifth and final Test between India and England from Chennai. India will look to continue their winning record in the home season and finish the series 4-0 while England will try to make it atleast a win on this tour. They have managed to draw the first Test in Rajkot but since then it has been a dismal tour. They lost in Viskhapatnam and then in Mohali, even after having chances to take the lead in the game. The city of Chennai has shown spirit after a cyclone that disturbed the normal life. It is because of the spirit and the hard work of the groundsmen that the Test match is going ahead.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd