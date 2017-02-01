Live Cricket Score India vs England 3rd T20I: India eye third series win against England

Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 3rd T20: India eye series win against England. (Source: AP) Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 3rd T20: India eye series win against England. (Source: AP)

After levelling the series in Nagpur, India will now look to notch up a win at the Chinaswamy stadium in Bangalore and win the three-match T20 series against England. The stadium in Bangalore is a small ground and a run-fest can be expected in match. Indian batsmen haven’t been exceptional this series and will like to make the most of the final T20 international match. England will also like to win the series as they lost both the Test and ODI series. Their bowlers have been phenomenal series while the batsmen have been in good knick apart from the second T20I where they failed to chase down 145-run target. It was also because of some terrific bowling from Jasprit Bumrah that gave India the win. Catch the live cricket score of India vs England 3rd T20I here.

Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 3rd T20I

1800 hrs IST: Half an hour to toss in Bangalore. What should the team winning the toss do? Virat Kohli lost the toss in both the earlier matches. Will Morgan call it wrong this time and Kohli have the chance to elect to bowl or bat? Stay tuned

1745 hrs IST: With the series tied 1-1, it will be interesting to see what playing XI does India play. The dashing youngster Rishabh Pant has still not got a game in this series. Will he get a look-in today. Daksh Panwar explains – Waiting in the wings

1730 hrs IST: We have seen Indian Premier League matches in Bangalore and they all have been some of the most high scoring ones. As India and England prepare for the final T20I in Bangalore, we can expect another high scoring match in this shortest format. Both teams have some of the biggest hitters in their teams and hopefully it will be another top match

