Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 3rd ODI: India win toss, elect to bowl against England

Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 3rd ODI: India eye series whitewash against England. (Source: PTI) Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 3rd ODI: India eye series whitewash against England. (Source: PTI)

India take on England in the third and final ODI at the including Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. India already lead the three-match series 2-0 and will be looking to make it a series whitewash. Both the previous matches have been high scoring affairs with India and England posting totals higher than 300.

While Shikhar Dhawan is doubtful for India, England will be missing Alex Hales who has been ruled out due to injury. England will try to pull off one win in this series to regain some confidence before the T20 internationals. Catch the live cricket score of India vs England 3rd ODI here

Live Cricket Score, India vs England 3rd ODI

1313 hrs IST: In case you missed the toss, here’s the video of it. Morgan getting it wrong this time

1311 hrs IST: Playing XI for India

Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

1310 hrs IST: Playing XI for England

Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, David Willey, Jake Ball

1305 hrs IST: India bring in Ajinkya Rahane in place of Shikhar Dhawan while England are forced to make two changes in their line up. Joe Root and Alex Hales injured and replaced by Sam Billings and Jonny Bairstow

1300 hrs IST: India win toss and Virat Kohli elects to bowl against England in Kolkata. Virat Kohli says that the ball comes fast and there will be dew later in the evening so chasing will be better

1255 hrs IST: The will be little due at Eden later in the evening but the team winning the toss will be looking to bat first, says Sunil Gavaskar. We are all set for toss now

1240 hrs IST: Ajinkya Rahane may get a look in after missing out in the first two ODIs. But where will he bat? Or will India continue with the winning combination? Here’s a breakdown by Shamik Chakrabarty – In endgame, Ajinkya Rahane senses a rare opening

1230 hrs IST: We are 30 minutes away from toss in Kolkata. What should the captain do after winning the toss? In the meantime you can read this piece by Shamik Chakrabarty – The last song before dusk

1220 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the third and final ODI between India and England from Kolkata. India have already won the series by winning the first two ODIs but they will look to win the third match as well and complete a series whitewash over England.

