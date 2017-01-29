India vs England, 2nd T20 Live Score: India aim to stay in the series against England in Nagpur

Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 2nd T20I: India try to stay in the series against England. (Source: PTI) Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 2nd T20I: India try to stay in the series against England. (Source: PTI)

India had never trailed in the long tour by England. Not in the Tests. Not in the One-Day Internationals. But they are trailing 1-0 in the T20 international series. Both India and England will once again battle it out in the shortest format of the game in Nagpur, where they play the second T20 international. The venue which has hosted the most T20I matches in India will be a great one for batsmen as there has been a history of high scoring matches. Both teams have big hitters with attacking mindset so we can see a run-fest in Nagpur. India will be aiming to get back in this series with a win and give themselves a chance to win it in the last T20I.

England on the other hand will look to close it out on Sunday. They won the first in convincing manner, beating India by seven wickets in Kanpur. But India know how to bounce back and they will be very keen. India do have their selection issues with opening being the biggest concern. Also, the bowlers need to step up and stop the run flow. Catch the live cricket score and live cricket updates of the India vs England T20I here

1745 hrs IST: Roger Federer has just won his 18th Grand Slam title. You can see it here

1730 hrs IST: Welcome to the coverage of the second T20 international between India and England from Nagpur. Big game for India. They are one match down in the three-match series. A win here will keep them alive in this series. England are looking for their first series win on this tour. We are hoping a cracker in Nagpur

