Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 2nd ODI: Toss in short time as India eye series in against England in Cuttack

Live Cricket Score, India vs England 2nd ODI: India eye series win against England in Cuttack. (Source: AP) Live Cricket Score, India vs England 2nd ODI: India eye series win against England in Cuttack. (Source: AP)

India and England travel to Cuttack for the second of the three one-day internationals in the series. This will be a big game for both teams as a win for India will give them an unassailable 2-0 series lead while a win for England will tie it 1-1 and give them a chance to fight in third ODI. But by the form of the Indian team, it looks unlikely that India will give England a chance. India chased a record total to win the first ODI in Pune. First, it was England’s highest ever score in India: 350/7. India chased it down with 11 balls to spare. This was also the fourth highest ever chase in ODIs. But this was only possible after hundreds each from Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav who also shared a 200-run stand for the fifth wicket. India were once 63 for the loss of 4 wickets. Then the Kohli-Jadhav stand happened.

Live Cricket Score India vs England 2nd ODI

1230 hrs IST: People are queuing up in numbers outside the Barabati stadium in Cuttack

On our way to the ground this morning!#IndvEng pic.twitter.com/se56zEygM6 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) 19 January 2017

1215 hrs IST: The last time an ODI was held in Cuttack, there was a lot of disturbance from the crowd. This time, the crowd is not allowed to bring in water bottles and pouches. But this is what happened in 2015 during an India-South Africa ODI

1200 hrs IST: The toss is just an hour away. It will be very crucial in context of this game being a day-night match. Pitch and dew coming into play. Also, both India and England spinners struggled in the high-scoring match in Pune.

1150 hrs IST: Yuvraj Singh made a comeback to the ODI team after a gap of four years and it was a vintage innings in Pune, though short. But his shot making was superb. A couple of sixes were that really got the crowd going. He is working hard in nets

1145 hrs IST: The England bowlers had a big problem bowling to Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav in the first ODI in Pune. Both scored centuries with a strike rate of over 100. For the second ODI, England have decided to use the short ball to Kohli and see if that works. Shamik Chakrabarty is in Cuttack and this is his report from the press conference: England eye short-cut to success

1130 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the second one-day international between India and England from Cuttack. The two teams know the importance of this game. First, an India win will give them an unassailable series lead. An England will win will tie it 1-1 and they will still be in this three-match series. Cuttack is supposed to have some dew in the night and the toss becomes an important factor for both teams

