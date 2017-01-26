Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 1st T20I: India eye winning start, Parvez Rasool makes debut against England in Kanpur

Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 1st T20I: India eye winning start against England. (Source: PTI) Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 1st T20I: India eye winning start against England. (Source: PTI)

After the Test and one-day international series, India and England began the T20 international series with the first match in Kanpur. Both teams will play the match on the occasion of Republic Day and India will once again like to start with a win. India won the Test and ODI series and hope to repeat the act in the shortest format as well. It will be the first T20I for India in which Virat Kohli will lead the team. Suresh Raina also makes a return while R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested for the series. MS Dhoni will stand as a wicketkeeper-batsman and Yuvraj Singh is also back after the World T20. For England, there are new faces in the team like Mills. They won the last ODI in Kolkata and will like to continue their winning form. Catch the live cricket score of India vs England T20I from Kanpur here.

Live Cricket Score India vs England 1st T20I

1555 hrs IST: Parvez Rasool in making his debut for India in T20 Internationals. What a proud moment for the off-spinner from Jammu and Kashmir. Great moment!

1550 hrs IST: It’s cloudy in Kanpur and the dew may not have a big effect on this match. Little cracks in the pitch but that should not be a problem for batsmen. Good atmosphere in Kanpur for this T20I

1545 hrs IST: It’s happening in Kanpur

#INDvENG 15 minutes to toss in Kanpur. What should the team winning the toss elect? LIVE: http://t.co/iqS9e25etc — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) 26 January 2017

1540 hrs IST: 20 minutes to go for toss and it will be a crucial one. Kanpur doesn’t have the same intensity of lights so both teams won’t mind winning the toss but late evening, may be in the last hour of the match, the dew may set.

1535 hrs IST: There is no doubt that India have once again brought back old guard. Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra and Suresh Raina are back in the team. Raina, in particular, will like to grab this chance to recement his place in the side. But can he? Vishal Menon on Suresh Raina – At ‘home venue’, Suresh Raina hopes to reboot career

1530 hrs IST: Hardik Pandya has risen in the ranks when it comes to bowling. But there is one thing that goes unnoticed in his bowling. He doesn’t bowl full balls to the batsmen. Sandip G with the explainer – Full-length a no-fly-zone for unerring Hardik Pandya

1515 hrs IST: Indian will not have Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul in T20I squad. They have brought in Rishabh Pant but will he get to bat in Kanpur. Virat Kohli hinted something new and Vishal Menon wrote it here – India face opening concerns

1500 hrs IST: HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY, EVERYONE! Welcome to the coverage of the first T2o international between India and England from the Green Park stadium in Kanpur. India will like to make the Republic Day a happy one by winning the match in Kanpur. Suresh Raina is back but it will be interesting to see what the playing XI for India. Same goes for England!

