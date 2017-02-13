Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh Test Day 5: India need 7 wickets for win against Bangladesh

Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh Test Day 5: India eye win against Bangladesh. (Source: AP) Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh Test Day 5: India eye win against Bangladesh. (Source: AP)

India and Bangladesh have taken the battle in the only Test to the fifth and final day on which Bangladesh need 356 runs to win. India on the hand need seven more wickets to win the Test in Hyderabad. India picked up three wickets in the final session of play on day four to reduce Bangladesh to 103 for 3 after setting a target of 459 runs for the visitors. India declared their second innings at 159 for the loss of four wickets. Earlier, India bowled out Bangladesh for 388 runs and took a 299-run lead in the first innings. Cheteshwar Pujara scored 54* off 58 balls, his 13th Test fifty to help India score 158 runs in that second session. Quick innings from Kohli, Rahane and Jadeja also helped India score quick runs. Catch the Live Cricket Score and Live Score of India vs Bangladesh Test here

Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh Day 5

0930 hrs IST: So we are beginning with live action. Ravindra Jadeja will bowl the first over of the day and Mahmudullah is on strike for Bangladesh

0927 hrs IST: The players are waiting at the boundary ropes and will head out to the middle in sometime. Bangladesh will resume at 103 for the loss of 3 wickets with Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah

0920 hrs IST: 10 minutes to play in Hyderabad. India will be banking on their spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for a good show. Even the pacers can hope to get some reverse swing, which was a big factor in the first innings

0910 hrs IST: Jadeja on today’s gameplan “We need to bowl in the right areas. Pitch in the right areas and then out as soon as possible.” He also explains his bowling “I had to change my bowling style a bit as there is nothing in the pitch”

0905 hrs IST: What do you think about this pitch? Can India take the seven wickets today? Bangladesh extend their first innings close to 400. Though it will be difficult this time around, but they can sure give a fight

India are seven wickets away from a win and this is what the pitch looks like ahead of the final day’s play. #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/nKxxvomHa5 — BCCI (@BCCI) 13 February 2017

0900 hrs IST: India have been unbeaten at home this season. They racked up wins against New Zealand, England and are now on the verge of another win agaisnt Bangladesh. This is a great set up before the important home series agaisnt Australia

0845 hrs IST: However bleak they may be, Bangladesh have a chance to save this match and a lot will depend on Shakib Al Hasan, the overnight batsman, and Mushfiqur Rahim, the first innings centurion. But with this Test, Mushfiqur’s career as captain and wicket-keeper may be over. Sriram Veera with the story – Tiger burns to give Bangladesh glimmer of hope

0840 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the final day of the only Test between India and Bangladesh from Hyderabad. Bangladesh need 356 runs from the three sessions while India need 7 wickets.

