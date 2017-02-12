Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh Test Day 4: India aim to break strong Mushfiqur Rahim-Mehedi Hasan stand against Bangladesh

Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 4: India try to break strong Bangladesh stand. (Source: AP) Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 4: India try to break strong Bangladesh stand. (Source: AP)

India were not able to bowl out Bangladesh in the first innings on the third as Bangladesh were propelled by a score of 322 for 6 after a brilliant innings by Shakib Al Hasan and later followed by unbeaten fifties from Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehedi Hasan. Indian pacer Umesh Yadav was on top of his game and picked up a couple of wickets and then Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin and Jadeja chipped in with a wicket each before Mushfiqur and Mehedi struck an unbeaten 87-run stand to take Bangladesh to stumps. They still trail India by a massive 365 runs and still need 166 more runs to save follow-on with four wickets in hand. India will like to bowl out Bangladesh twice in these two days and get a result. Catch the live cricket score and live cricket updates of India vs Bangladesh here

Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 4

0922 hrs IST: Hyderabad has been buzzing with decent crowd for a Test match. The Indian U-19 team played a one-day series against England U-19 and won it 3-1. Coach Rahul Dravid opened up to Bharat Sundaresan and reflected on the new job, cricket career and various other topics. Here’s the long interview. Enjoy! Rahul Dravid interview: The man behind the iron mask

0915 hrs IST: Bangladesh will resume at 322 for the loss of six wickets with Mushfiqur and Mehedi at the crease and they will hope that these two players keep their partnership going for some time now

0910 hrs IST: The Hyderabad pitch has not broken yet but it is on the slower side. But still a good pitch to bat on if the batsmen get settle down. India will be hoping Ashwin and Jadeja can recreate their magic and bowl out Bangladesh

0900 hrs IST: India’s assistant coach Sanjay Bangar revealed on day three that there is one particular change in the batting stance of the Indian batsmen that has helped them. Sriram Veera wrote about it – Why have India batsmen reverted to a narrower batting stance and how it has helped them

0850 hrs IST: Bangladesh are in this position mainly because of Shakib’s counter attack and Mushfiqur and Mehedi Hasan gritty batting. Sriram Veera is in Hyderabad and he summed up day three here – India stay ahead after slugfest

0840 hrs IST: A warm welcome to the coverage of the fourth day’s play from the only Test between India and Bangladesh from Hyderabad. Bangladesh have done exceedingly well to not been be bowled out in the first innings. They are still 365 runs behind with four wickets in hand

