India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Only Test Day 3: India eye wickets, domination against Bangladesh

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Day 3: India look for more wickets against Bangladesh. (Source: AP) India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Day 3: India look for more wickets against Bangladesh. (Source: AP)

After their batting dominance, India will now look to show and assert their dominance in bowling as well. The Indian bowlers will like to leave their mark in the Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. Bangladesh will resume at 41 for the loss of one wicket. India, on day two, piled on a massive 687 for the loss of six wickets with three batsmen getting centuries including Virat Kohli who scored a double century. India dominated proceedings as Kohli once again showed his class and moved past Don Bradman and Rahul Dravid to score four doubles centuries in four consecutive series. Wriddhiman Saha punished Bangladesh bowlers with Ravindra Jadeja as he scored his second Test century and Jadeja scored a quickfire fifty. Catch the live cricket score and live cricket updates of the India vs Bangladesh Test here

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Only Test, Day 3

0910 hrs IST: India piled on 687 runs in the first innings. This is the first time any team has scored 600 or more runs in three consectutive Test. What has given India these record breaking totals. Sriram Veera explains – Late swing: A ‘lower’ resolution picture that’s beautifying India’s frame

0900 hrs IST: On day two, Virat Kohli created history. He did that without any fuss. Complete humiliation of the Bangladesh bowlers. And in a confident manner. Sriram Veera captured it here – Don and dusted

0845 hrs IST: It is the third day of the only Test between India and Bangladesh in Hyderabad and it looks like it can well decide the outcome of this match. Bangladesh will resume today at 41 for the loss of one wicket and trailing India by a massive 646 runs and also needing 447 runs to avoid the follow on.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd