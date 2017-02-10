Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh Test Day 2: India past 400 after Kohli scores 150 against Bangladesh

Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 2: India look to score big total against Bangladesh. (Source: AP) Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 2: India look to score big total against Bangladesh. (Source: AP)

India resume day two at 356 for 3. It will be interesting to see if India look to bat again or score a big total in the first innings and bowl out Bangladesh twice in this match to win the game. Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay scored centuries for India on day one to help them past 300. Virat Kohli is still unbeaten at 111 and is joined by Ajinkya Rahane who is batting on 45*. Vijay scored 108 and Cheteshwar Pujara made 83. KL Rahul was the only batsmen to be dismissed cheaply on day one. Bangladesh’s fielding was disappointing in Hyderabad. This is also the first time Bangladesh are playing a Test match against India in India. Catch the live cricket score and live cricket updates of India vs Bangladesh Test here

Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh Test Day 2

1034 hrs IST: Drinks called in Hyderabad. One hour of play done this morning. India are 426 for the loss of three wickets. This one gour completed dominated by India. Class batting from both the batsmen

1030 hrs IST: Six runs from the over for India. They are 425 for the loss of three wickets. Rahane is batting on 73 and fast approaching his century. Kohli is batting on 152. Taijul to continue for Bangladesh

1025 hrs IST: Virat Kohli averages around 69 as since becoming the captain in Test cricket. Exception scores and three double centuries. He is marching towards another one. India are 419 for three now

1024 hrs IST: Rahane with a boundary again! He gets a pitched up deliver and he launches for it. Straight to square-leg fence for four. Easy as you like. Brilliant batting

1021 hrs IST: Is that a drop catch? Short and wide and Rhane cuts it and that has flown to deep backward point. He runs in from the boundary and attempted the catch. Just falls short. Great effort from Sabbir Rahman

1018 hrs IST: 100 overs bowled in the Indian innings and they have scored 411 runs for the loss of three wickets. Taskin has been replaced by Kamrul now. Rahane is also opening up for India

1012 hrs IST: 10 runs off the Taskin Ahmed over. India’s run-rate this morning has been phenomenal. They have scored at a run-rate of 5.8. Just nine overs bowled his morning and India have added 52 runs. Shakib again

1008 hrs IST: Another milestone for Virat Kohli! He has a 150. Sixth time in his career he has a 150 and out of the five previous ones, he has converted three into double centuries.

1007 hrs IST: 400 up for India as Kohli puts Taskin’s first ball for four. Just tucked it in the gully region. No one is stopping that. Another easy boundary for him. Another bad start for Taskin

1006 hrs IST: It looks like Bangladesh will find difficult to stop Virat Kohli. He has not put an extra effort to score his runs. He is just playing with the field. Taskin will continue for Bangladesh with Kohli on strike

1001 hrs IST: Kohli with another four! Not a good plan from Bangladesh to pitch it short to Kohli. He runs an overthrow on the final ball and is into the 140s. India live score is 392 for the loss of three wickets

0958 hrs IST: FOUR! Another excellent shot from Kohli. He gets a short ball and pulls it brilliantly. Gets a four. Now he is the the broken the Sehwag record of most runs in a sinhle season for India. He now has 1107* runs.

0955 hrs IST: FIFTY! Ajinkya Rahane gets a juicy full toss and Rahane sends it over mid-wicket fence for a four. Half-century off 73 balls and with a boundary. Rahane back in form and in style

0953 hrs IST: Virat Kohli has some problem with his bat. Slight delay in the game. The umpire has the clipper out. Doesn’t look big. Shakib will bowl the new over for Bangladesh

0950 hrs IST: You have to stand up and applause the shot! Just magnificent from Virat Kohli. Super timing on a full ball. Had it missed the bat, Kohli was a goner. But he gets a four!

0947 hrs IST: These two are again on the move for India. Kohli is just putting the loose delivery away while Rahane getting solid batting practice. Bangladesh have a pace-spin attack from the two ends at the moment. Catch the live cricket score of India vs Bangladesh here

0942 hrs IST: Consecutive boundaries from Kohli! Two short and wide deliveries from Taskin Ahmed and Kohli went after both ones. Placed wide of the fielder at the point boundary. Two fours for Kohli

0940 hrs IST: India have scored six runs off the first two overs of the day. Virat Kohli is doing the same thing as he did on day one. No fuss, just ticking it here and there for single and doubles

0935 hrs IST: A longish over from Taskin but only the two runs from it. A single to each batsmen. Rahane is on 46* and he will be very happy to get back in the runs. There was a run-out appeal against Rahane, who had nudged it to short-leg fielder. But he was in before the ball hit the stumps. Shakib to bowl the second over

0930 hrs IST: Players are all set for the start of day. Kohli will be on strike for India as Taskin Ahmed takes the ball to start the proceedings. India resume at 356 for the loss of three wickets.

0925 hrs IST: Virat Kohli completed 1, 000 runs in this season. Today, he can overtake Virender Sehwag as the highest runs scored in a single season. Kohli needs just 31 more runs to over take Sehwag’s 1105 runs

0920 hrs IST: This is a big day for Bangladesh. They can very well be batted out of this game if they do not pick some quick wickets. Virat Kohli will also be looking to score some runs and inch closer to a double ton

0910 hrs IST: The way Murali Vijay batting on day one was something that gave Virat Kohli the freedom to play his way right from the start. Vijay unleashed some cuts, flicked some and swept some. Kohli began with a four off the first ball he faced. Without any fuss, he scored his century. Sriram Veera captured the day here – Of bonding and bondage

0900 hrs IST: Day one clearly dominated by India. It’s day two in Hyderabad and India will look to continue their domination and take it close to 500 or even 600. Virat Kohli is batting on 111 and Rahane is on 45*. With Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Jadeja, Ishant, Umesh and Bhuvi to come, India can think of a bog total

