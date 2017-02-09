Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1: India win toss, elect to bat against Bangladesh

Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh Test: India face Bangladesh in Hyderabad. (Source: AP) Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh Test: India face Bangladesh in Hyderabad. (Source: AP)

India and Bangladesh are playing a Test in India for the first time. Never before the visitors ever been part of a five-day game against India in India. But the two teams will finally meet in whites in Hyderabad for the one-off Test that begins on Thursday. India will like to continue their winning run while Bangladesh will try to impress on their first Test in India. This is a big moment for them a good show against India can give them more credibility as a Test playing nation. India are playing their full-strength squad which will make the task difficult for Bangladesh. But we can expect a nice battle as Bangladesh are also used to these kind of conditions and play on spin friendly wickets. Catch the live cricket score of India vs Bangladesh Test here

Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh Test

0900 hrs IST: India win toss and Virat Kohli has decided to bat in Hyderabad. No hesitation from the Indian captain as he says they will like to put on some runs.

0858 hrs IST: The pitch in Hyderabad has a tinge of grass on it. It will help the seamers in the first hour but it still be bat first if you win toss. We are all set for the coin Test

0850 hrs IST: Mortaza, Bangladesh’s most loved cricketer, opened up to Sriram Veera and told him about the passionate fans and his adventurous spirits: I still climb trees, walk wherever, jump and swim in rivers, says Mashrafee Mortaza

0840 hrs IST: Playing a far lower ranked team, the World number one team has not given rest to its top players. But the bench strength is also very good for India. They can replace all players barring captain Kohli. Sriram Veera wrote that: The reserve bank of India

0830 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the only Test between India and Bangladesh from Hyderabad. It is a big match for Bangladesh as they continue their effort to establish them as a big and important Test playing nation. India will like to continue their winning form in the longest format of the game.

