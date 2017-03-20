India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 5: Australia watchful against India

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 5: India lead by 129 runs against Australia. (Source: Reuters) Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 5: India lead by 129 runs against Australia. (Source: Reuters)

India enter the day five of the third Test against Australia in a position of advantage needing only eight wickets with 129 runs to defend to register an innings win in the Test. Australia are 23 for the loss of two wickets and still 129 runs behind India’s lead of 152, which they got after an epic 199-run stand between Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha. While Saha scored his third hundred, Pujara went on to score his third double hundred.

1004 hrs IST: A typical Jadeja over for India. Quick and some balls troubling the batsmen. But no success. Australia move on to 38 for the loss of two wickets.

1000 hrs IST: India still presisting with Umesh and Jadeja. Renshaw has shown great footwork to avoaid any kind of trouble from the bowlers

0948 hrs IST: A watchful start from Australia on the fifth day. Batsmen leaving everything outside off stumps. Renshsaw and Smith on the duty

0942 hrs IST: India continuing with pace from one end and spin from the other. Jadeja and Umesh bowling in tandem. Steve Smith and Matt Renshaw are the two batsmen at the crease

0935 hrs IST: The man in form Steve Smith drives one through covers and gets a four. Clearly he is the man for Australia. He has had a fabulous series. Australia are 30 for 2

0931 hrs IST: Jadeja finishes the remaining four deliveries of the over. Single run from the over. Australia are 24 for the loss of two wickets. Umesh Yadav will be bowling the next over

0928 hrs IST: India have made their way to the middle. Matt Renshaw and Steve Smith also out in the middle. Ravindra Jadeja will be finishing his over. All set now

0923 hrs IST: The tensions in this series have been on the high. The mocking of Virat Kohli’s shoulder has been the point of discussion in this match. Bharat Sundaresan explains more here

0915 hrs IST: On day four, Pujara and Saha shared a fabulous partnership which gave India the lead against Australia. Sandip G is in Ranchi and he wrote about Pujara here and Saha here

0910 hrs IST: Australia once again will be pinning their hopes on the captain Steve Smith. He has scored six centuries against India in seven Test matches

0905 hrs IST: Pitch report “Minefield”. That is how Ravi Shastri describes the pitch. The pitch will be a difficult one to bat. Spinners will be the crucial figures. Brett Lee says “Pacers can get a couple of leg-befores into play”

0850 hrs IST: A fifth day which will be a crucial one in this series. First time a Test between India and Australia in this series has gone to the fifth day. India lead by 129 runs and Australia have eight wickets in hand

Playing XIs

India: Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma

Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Steve O’Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood

India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 4: Reactions

Wriddhiman Saha: “This is the best among the three I have. We badly needed partnership.” (Read what he had to say)

Darren Lehmann: “Going to have to come up with a plan to combat Jadeja but we’ve worked on that and you’ll probably see it tomorrow I would think” (Read what he had to say)

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 Preview at Ranchi: With the match in India grip, it will be a challenge for Australia to survive the fifth day in Ranchi. They are still 129 runs behind India’s lead of 152 runs with eight wickets in hand but Ravindra Jadeja is firing in. He has already picked up the two wickets. But Australia are also with top quality batsmen still to come. Day five promises to be a top quality action of Test cricket.

India vs Australia 3rd Test, Match Umpires

Ground Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Ian Gould

Third Umpire: Nigel Llong

Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson

