Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: India 87 runs away win against Australia

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4: India on verge of series win against Australia. (Source: PTI)

India, after seven months, are nearing the end of this long home season and are on the verge of ending it the same way it began — with a win. The hosts are 87 runs away from a win against Australia in the fourth and final Test in Dharamsala to win the series 2-1 and reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Catch the live cricket score and live cricket updates of the India vs Australia 4th Test here

Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4

0900 hrs IST: Top Test match so far and top series too. It now comes down to the final day where India are set to come on top until Australia pull off a miracle

0845 hrs IST: The hero of day three was undoubtedly Ravindra Jadeja. His bat did all the talking. He made 63 runs to help India take a crucial lead. Daksh Panwar on Jadeja – He who lives by the sword shall dance with the sword too

0840 hrs IST: India could have been bowling to Australia on Tuesday had it not been for the bowlers who showed great commitment to bowl out Australia inside two session on day three. Daksh Panwar witnessed it and wrote this – Quick Boxing

0830 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the fourth day’s play of the fourth Test between India and Australia from Dharamsala. India resume at 19 for no loss in second innings

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 Pitch Report

Well, it doesn’t really matter until the pitch really breaks up and it stops India from scoring the 87 runs needed to win the Dharamsala Test. The cracks did open up and there is steep bounce for the bowlers. The spinners can also extract that bounce and turn from the pitch. But Australia have little to defend. The pitch can through some surprises on the fourth day as well but we have to wait and see.

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 Preview in Dharamsala

The third day of the match proved to be the most crucial day and it were India who siezed the advantage on that day. With just 87 runs needed for a win, India should stroll to the line before Lunch to end this long and draining home season. India add another series win to their name after this and reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India have all 10 wickets in hand and the target should not be an imposing one.

India vs Australia 4th Test Playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins

India vs Australia 4th Test Players Reactions:

Ravindra Jadeja: “If someone works hard, it is with an aim to become a valuable player. My biggest achievement more than any award, is contributing in a winning cause for my team” (Read More)

Graeme Hick: “Obviously David will be very disappointed with his aggregate on tour” (Read more)

India vs Australia 4th Test Umpires

Ground Umpires: M Erasmus and Ian Gould; Third umpire: Chris Gaffaney

