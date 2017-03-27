Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 3: India eye first innings lead against Australia

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 3: India trail by 52 runs against Australia. (Source: AP) Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 3: India trail by 52 runs against Australia. (Source: AP)

India would be disappointed to be in a position from where they can lose this Test match. After doing a wonderful job for four consecutive session, last two on the first day and first two on second day, India lost the advantage in the final session of day two as Nathan Lyon picked up four wickets to reduce India to 248/6 at stumps, still trailing Australia by 52 runs in the first innings. Catch the Live Cricket Score and Live Cricket Updates of the India vs Australia 4th Test here

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 3

0910 hrs IST: Ravindra Jadeja will be key batsman for India as they will need some runs from him. Saha can play long but can Jadeja stay on the crease?

0900 hrs IST: Another top day of Test cricket awaits in Dharamsala. Will India take lead or will Australia bowl out India? These questions will be answered shortly

Dharamshala one of the most scenic grounds in the world. What will happen today? Can Australia bowl India out? Or will India take the lead? pic.twitter.com/SaFFYEGDYc — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) 27 March 2017

0850 hrs IST: On day two, India had two terrific session as Pujara and KL Rahul scored half-centuries. But after Tea, Nathan Lyon changed the scenario of the game and put India on backfoot. Daksh Panwar is in Dharamsala and he witnessed day two. Read – After Tea, comes the tease

0840 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the third day’s play of the fourth Test between India and Australia from Dharamsala. India start at 248 for the loss of six wickets.

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 Preview in Dharamsala

Big day in the context of this match and series. India will resume 52 runs behind Australia’s first innings score and this can be a crucial point with both teams battling for the lead. Australia need four wickets before those 52 runs. But India will be pinning their hopes on Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja, the two overnight batsmen to stretch their score and take the hosts to lead. The pitch has become a bit difficult to bat on as it is providing turn and bounce for the spinners. The second new ball is five overs old and Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood will like to use it to great effect.

India vs Australia 4th Test Playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins

India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 2 Players Reactions:

KL Rahul: “Not regretting anything but a little disappointed that I haven’t been able to convert the starts into big runs for my team” (Read More)

Nathan Lyon: “I reckon it is an unbelievable feeling to be pretty evenly poised after day two” (Read more)

India vs Australia 4th Test Umpires

Ground Umpires: M Erasmus and Ian Gould; Third umpire: Chris Gaffaney

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd