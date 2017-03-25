Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1: Australia win toss, elect to bat; Kohli ruled out, Kuldeep debuts

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 1: India, Australia fight for Border-Gavaskar Trophy in final Test. (Source: AP) Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 1: India, Australia fight for Border-Gavaskar Trophy in final Test. (Source: AP)

India and Australia could not have set up the season finale in a better way. The four-match series is tied 1-1 and the final match is to be played in Dharamsala which will decide which team will take the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India captain Virat Kohli is doubtful for the match as his shoulder hasn’t healed completely. Shreyas Iyer has been called in as a stand-by while Mohammed Shami is also included in the team. Australia may play three seamers as well given Dharamsala pitch has a tinge of grass. Catch the live cricket score and live cricket updates of the India vs Australia 4th Test here

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia 4th Test

0903 hrs IST: India go in with five bowlers. Kuldeep Yadav comes in for Kohli and Ishant Sharma makes way for Bhuvneshwar Kumar

0900 hrs IST: Australia win toss and elect to bat in Dharamala. Steve Smith names an unchanged playing XI. Rahane is leading India

Australia win the toss and elect to bat #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/2gSbEHIT0Z — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) 25 March 2017

0855 hrs IST: Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav will make his debut in Dharamsala. He becomes the 288th player to play Tests for India

0845 hrs IST: Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the Dharamsala Test. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Indian team in the final Test against Australia.

0830 hrs IST: It is the decider in Dharamsala. India have some problems in selection after Virat Kohli’s shoulder injury hasn’t healed completely. Who can step up for him. Daksh Panwar throws some light – A shoulder of fortune

0820 hrs IST: A warm welcome to the coverage of the fourth and final Test between India and Australia from Dharamsala. The four-match series is tied at 1-1 and it is going to be a tough challenge for both teams to secure a win in Dharamsala

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 in Dharamsala:

The first day of the final Test. Both teams will like to take the advantage at the end of it. Of the talk about pitch assisting seamers, the captain who wins the toss will like to bat first and expect his batsmen to negotiate the first hour of play and then score runs. The first session will be a difficult as it is a new pitch and it the conditions are known to assist the pacers.

India vs Australia 4th Test squad

India: KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Abhinav Mukund, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Jackson Bird, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Marcus Stoinis

