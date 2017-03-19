Live Cricket Score of India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 in Ranchi: India off to busy start against Australia

Live cricket score, India vs Australia, Day 4: Cheteshwar Pujara stood tallest as Day 3 ended in Ranchi. (Source: PTI) Live cricket score, India vs Australia, Day 4: Cheteshwar Pujara stood tallest as Day 3 ended in Ranchi. (Source: PTI)

The third Test between India and Australia is evenly poised with the hosts on 360/6 and need 91 runs to match Australia’s first innings total of 451. Cheteshwar Pujara (130*) and Wriddhiman Saha (18*) will open the proceedings with Pat Cummins in raging form having picked up four wickets already. For the first time in the series and in a while, a Test in India could go to a fifth day. Catch live cricket scores and updates from India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4 here.

Live cricket score, India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 updates:

0957 hrs IST: Josh Hazlewood replaces Cummins. With O’Keefe not effective from the other end, it wouldn’t have been a bad option to have seamers operating from both ends

0953 hrs IST: Saha plays it away for a single and brings up the fifty-run partnership with Pujara. A very handy stand for India. They still trail Austrtalia by 73 runs and would like the pair to get them over the line

0951 hrs IST: Easy singles continue to keep the scoreboard moving for India. Just the kind of start they would have wanted. India 377/6 at the end of the 136th over

0947 hrs IST: Short from O’Keefe, Pujara goes deep into his crease and pulls it away for a boundary. Top shot by the right-hander takes his score to 136

0945 hrs IST: It’s been a busy start in the morning session by the hosts. Both Pujara and Saha are working the ball aorund nicely and keeping the scoreboard ticking in the process

0943 hrs IST: Cummins is varying his length nicely in the middle. His opening spell will be crucial for the visitors. Not enough lead in the bank now and every run, wicket is vital to both teams

0941 hrs IST: After a tidy O’Keefe over, Cummins marks his run-up again. Shines the ball aggressively against the lower and gets ready to bowl to Saha

0937 hrs IST: Six runs coming from an eventful Cummins over. India now trail Australia by 83 runs and have four wickets in the bag

0934 hrs IST: The stumper responds in style as he hits the next ball for a boundary. He certainly is a handy lower-order batsman and India need his runs today

0932 hrs IST: Impact in line, pitched outside off but it was doing enough to miss the leg-stump. The right-hander survives and it remains 362/6. There were two sounds but it was bat hitting the pad and there was no contact whatsoever with the ball

0927 hrs IST: Cummins into the attack and loud shout with the first ball. Umpire raises his finger without any hesitation but Saha decides to go for the review straigth away

0920 hrs IST: Both teams are out in the middle. Pujara and Saha the overnight pair for the hosts, and it will be O’Keefe who would start proceedings with the ball

0912 hrs IST: Working on those safe hands! Both teams apply final touches as we approach the start of day’s play in Ranchi

0908 hrs IST: The pitch has held itself together quite nicely. Certainly has all the ingredients for it to be a Day 1 or Day 2 pitch. There are, however, enough cracks, footmarks to keep the bowlers intestested

0904 hrs IST: Brett Lee feels Australia need to find a way to get Pujara early, and get into the Indian lower-order. The ball is about fifty overs old and it will take some doing to make it talk in the morning session

0900 hrs IST: Up next, Jadeja warms up before the start of play. He needs to come good with the bat today. After another Ashwin failure, India need someone from the lower-order to chip in with useful contributions

0854 hrs IST: The Ranchi strip has been the best of the series so far. For the first three days, it was good for batting and was rewarding for bowlers who hit the right areas. There are no signs of alarming turn yet, and it remains to be seen how it behaves on the penultimate day

0852 hrs IST: Yes, some Indian batsmen were guilty of throwing it away with poor shots but Karun Nair and KL Rahul got absolute rippers from the seamer. The former was undone by a delivery which tailed in and went through his defence and Rahul couldn’t get out of the way of a sharp bouncer

0850 hrs IST: Day 3 kept both teams interested. If it was India who got off to a solid start with top-three getting runs, the visitors hit back and removed Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane cheaply. Pat Cummins, make a return to the Test team, was pick of the bowlers and his spell was a treat to watch

0848 hrs IST: All Indian hopes rest with the pair of Pujara and Saha. They don’t trail Australia by much now and would like a solid start to the fourth day’s play in Ranchi

0840 hrs IST: Hello and Good Morning! We’re ready and in place for the fourth day’s play in the third Test in Ranchi. Hard to pick which way this one is going as India trail by just 91 but have four wickets left to play for.

India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 4: Pitch

The pitch has held itself together quite nicely. Certainly has all the ingredients for it to be a Day 1 or Day 2 pitch. There are, however, enough cracks, footmarks to keep the bowlers interested

India vs Australia 3rd Test Playing XI:

India: Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma

Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Steve O’Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood

India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 3: Reactions from Day 3

Murali Vijay: “I think the game is evenly-poised. If we can get closer to the target and may be if possible extend a lead from there, it would be a good game in hand. They were bowling really tight to be honest. Myself and Pujara had a talk in between, the main goal was to see off the initial phase.” (Read what he had to say)

David Saker: “Hats off to the selectors to go with him (Cummins). Ball speed in India is a big thing because the wickets don’t generate any pace. But he was way higher than the expectations we had. We know what talent he is but it’s so pleasing to see him go so well.” (Read what he had to say)

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Preview at Ranchi: India would blame themselves for the number of wickets they lost on the third day. The dismissals of Murali Vijay, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were less than wicket-taking deliveries but for the lapse in concentration on Vijay’s part and poor shot making on the other two’s part. However, same cannot be said for Cheteshwar Pujara. He, for the most part, was solid in his inning and fittingly received a pat on the back by the Aussies as he walked back unbeaten on 130. He has Wriddhiman Saha for company. For the visitors, Pat Cummins was the difference maker with four wickets to his name.

India vs Australia 3rd Test, Match Umpires

Ground Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Ian Gould

Third Umpire: Nigel Llong

Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson

