Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3 in Ranchi: Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara resume for India

Live cricket score, India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3: Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara remained unbeaten at stumps on Day 2. (Source: PTI) Live cricket score, India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3: Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara remained unbeaten at stumps on Day 2. (Source: PTI)

Ravindra Jadeja was the only shining light in India’s bowling effort against Australia in the third Test. ‘Jaddu’ picked up five wickets as Australia accumulated 451 runs in the first innings with Steve Smith remaining unbeaten on 178. In reply, India were 120/1 at stumps on Day 2 with Cheteshwar Pujara and Murali Vijay in the middle. KL Rahul once again left the middle after providing a solid start but unable to convert it into a milestone figure. Catch live score and updates from Ranchi on Day 3 here.

Live cricket score, India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3:

9:52 am: Nathan Lyon warming up as O’Keefe continues. Short leg moves to short mid-off for Murali Vijay.

9:36 am: O’Keefe to bowl from the other end. And Murali Vijay comes down the track on the fifth delivery and smacks it straight down for a six. Maintains some gap between himself and the ball and sends it over the long-on region for a six

9:30 am: First ball of Day 3. Cheteshwar Pujara to face the first delivery as Josh Hazlewood comes darting in from over the wicket. And calmly plays it for a defensive stroke. Oh wow! The ball stays really low to Vijay. Nearly carries to Wade on the bounce too.

9:15 am: Virat Kohli practiced in the nets in the morning including facing left arm spin – to counter Steve O’Keefe. He did play plenty of shadow shots in the dressing room under the camera lens but away from it, he was readying himself for whenever he is asked to come on to bat. Umesh Yadav had said on Friday that Kohli will bat and it looks to be the case. That’s obviously good news for India.

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3 PITCH:

The rough here in Ranchi is outside the left hand batsman’s off stump and not the right hand side. This would be good news for India and bad news for Australia whose lineup has more left armers than the hosts do. India could very well continue well on this surface barring any silly mistakes. Cracks have deepened. Batting won’t be easy says Sunil Gavaskar. Adds it won’t be easy till lunch or near the time. Grass won’t be a factor as it has gone from the surface. Verdict from Gavaskar and Bret Lee is that if India can survive the first session onslaught, they would be in a good position.

08:45 am: Hello and Good Morning on Day 3 of this Ranchi Test. This one is evenly poised after the first two days but things could change from here if the pitch has indeed developed some cracks as was expected. India still stand 331 runs to matching Australia’s first innings score so plenty of work to be done for the hosts

India vs Australia 3rd Test Playing XI:

Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma

David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Steve O’Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood

India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 3: Reactions from Day 2

Umesh Yadav: “It’s difficult to stop singles on this wicket. They took four and half sessions to score 451, on an average 100 per session. Like we saw today in our batting we scored 120. It may look differently but it’s not easy to bowl on this wicket.” (Read what he had to say)

Glenn Maxwell: “I know how bad it felt when I played that last game in Dubai and didn’t play again. I just wanted to make it count. I was in a place where I doubted whether I’d play Test cricket again, whether I’d have a chance to put the cap back on.” (Read what he had to say)

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 Preview at Ranchi: The third day of the Ranchi Test will see India resume from 120/1 and still trail the visiting Australia by 331 runs. KL Rahul and Murali Vijay gave India a solid foundation before the former fell once again without converting a good start into a big score. Cheteshwar Pujara is the other unbeaten batsman for India

India vs Australia 3rd Test, Match Umpires

Ground Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Ian Gould

Third Umpire: Nigel Llong

Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd