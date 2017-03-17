Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2: India look to for early wickets against Australia

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2: India look to break solid stand against Australia. (Source: AP) Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2: India look to break solid stand against Australia. (Source: AP)

This series is proving one of the best in the home season for India. After two of the most intriguing matches, the Ranchi Test is once again proving to be a top one. After India won the first two sessions with the ball, Australia rode on century from captain Steve Smith and half-century from Glenn Maxwell to reach 299 for the loss of 4 wicket. India will be hoping Virat Kohli after he fell awkwardly on the field close to the boundary on Thursday

Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1

0944 hrs IST: Glenn Maxwell’s innings has been the game changer. Forget that he has curbbed his natural instinct to play attacking shots. He has played each ball to its merit and that has given him runs as well.

0940 hrs IST: Five runs off the Ishant Sharma as Steve Smith got a boundary through the third man region! Australia are 308 for the loss of four wickets. Umesh to continue

0935 hrs IST: Ishant Sharma will bowl from the other end. Steve Smith is on strike and he has already scored his century. Virat Kohli is not on the field and Ajinkya Rahane is the captain for India

0934 hrs IST: Bat broken off the first ball, Maxwell crunches a four off the final delivery! Brilliant shot on the backfoot. Through the point region and that is 300 up for Australia in the 91st over

0930 hrs IST: Whoa! First ball of the day from Umesh Yadav and Glenn Maxwell’s bat is broken! Into halves. It hit just where the sticker ends. Change of bat for Maxwell

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Pitch Report: A top pitch so far. It has held up and Australia managed to score 299 runs on day one on the Ranchi track. It is still hard and good for batting. The pacers will have a bigger role to play once again as there isn’t wear and tear in it for the spinners. While the odd ball may turn and bounce, it will not be a danger for the batsmen. The batting team will enjoy to score some runs on this pitch

0858 hrs IST: So Virat Kohli is not warming up. He is with the Indian coaching staff. Can we see him in action today?

After a long talk in the huddle, Kohli remains with India’s coaching staff while his teammates begin warming up #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/xTz5cWsy9z — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) 17 March 2017

0845 hrs IST: A crucial session in regard to this Test. Australia will like to take their total towards a big one while India need wickets. They will also hope to have Virat Kohli on the field. Sandip G in Ranchi observed that without Kohli, India were half the team

0830 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the second day’s play from the third Test between India and Australia in Ranchi. Australia resume their innings at 299 for the loss of four wickets with Smith and Maxwell at the crease

India vs Australia 3rd Test Playing XI:

Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma

David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Steve O’Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood

India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 2: Reaction

R Sridhar: “It was probably the better batting day in the series so far. Pitch was nice and placid. It’s not that we are in the situation for the first time during this home season.” (Read what he had to say)

Matt Renshaw: “I think tomorrow first session is going to be one of the most crucial in this match. If we can win that session then we go a long way in winning the Test match” (Read what he had to say)

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Preview at Ranchi: The second day of the Ranchi Test will see Australia resume at 299 for the loss of 4 wickets. Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell have stitched a good partnership for Australia and they will look to continue the good work. India bowlers will look to break the stand. They managed to take four wickets on first day but failed to pick any in the final session which allowed Australia to come back in the game

India vs Australia 3rd Test, Match Umpires

Ground Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Ian Gould

Third Umpire: Nigel Llong

Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson

