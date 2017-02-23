Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1: India start as favourites against Australia

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1: India face Australia in Pune. (Source: AP) Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1: India face Australia in Pune. (Source: AP)

0830 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the first day’s play of the first Test between India and Australia from Pune. India are on a 19-match winning run and Australia are looking for their first Test win in India since 2005. Pune is hosting a Test match for the first time.

India and Australia are all set for the first Test of the four-match series that begins in Pune on Thursday. India have a long winning run behind them and they will like to continue that for the remaining part of the home season. Australia have had a disastrous record in Asia in the past two years losing to Sri Lanka and Pakistan. They have a rather inexperienced squad coming to India for this series with a lot of talk about who will be their spinner other than Steve O’Keefe.

With Pune hosting it’s first ever Test, the pitch is though to be dry and Steve Smith even said that it will take turn from first ball. Virat Kohli said it will be slow and likely to turn from second day. Australia have come to India with four full-time spinners while Glenn Maxwell can chip in as a part-timer.

