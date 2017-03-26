Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 4th Test Day 2: India trail Australia 300 runs

Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 4th Test Day 2: India resume their innings against Australia. (Source: Reuters) Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 4th Test Day 2: India resume their innings against Australia. (Source: Reuters)

India were on the backfoot right from the start of the final Test in Dharamsala. Captain Virat Kohli was ruled out of the match and Ajinkya Rahane lost the toss. Batting first, Australia were 131 for 1 at Lunch with Steve Smith and David Warner making most of the good batting conditions. But, debutant Kuldeep Yadav ran through the middle order as he picked up four wickets for 68 runs. Umesh picked up two and R Ashwin, Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar picked up a wicket each as Australia were bowled out for 300 despite Smith’s knock of 111 runs. India managed to see off the single over they got to play on Saturday.

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia 4th Test Day 2

0845 hrs IST: Welcome to the coverage of the second day’s play from the fourth and final Test between India and Australia from Dharamsala

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 2 Preview in Dharamsala

Steve Smith and Matthew Wade apart, no Australian batsman looked to dominate the Indian spinners. David Warner looked nervous and he was the first of the four wickets that Kuldeep Yadav picked. After being bowled out for 300, Australia will now look to contain India on a tricky Dharamsala wicket. Indian batsmen have to negotiate the new ball and with some movement for the pacers, it can be difficult. KL Rahul and Murali Vijay will be out in the middle and if they can manage to play out the first hour, batting can become a lot easier on this surface

India vs Australia 4th Test Playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins

India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 1 Players Reactions:

Kuldeep Yadav: “I bowled to Smith for the first time and I did not have any difficulty as he was not playing any strokes against me” (Read More)

Matthew Wade: “He is the best player in the world at the moment and he’s on track to be one of the greatest players Australia has ever seen” (Read more)

India vs Australia 4th Test Umpires

Ground Umpires: M Erasmus and Ian Gould

Third umpire: Chris Gaffaney

